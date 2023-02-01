The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, January 31

At Seneca on Tuesday, Paxton Giertz scored 26 points for Seneca during a 73-66 triple-overtime, nonconference boys basketball victory over Beecher.
Calvin Maierhofer put up 15 points for the Fighting Irish, and Braden Ellis added 13.
For Beecher, Rio Llamas scored 20.
Oswego 54, Plainfield North 52: At Oswego, Josh Holmes led with 16 points during a Southwest Prairie Conference victory. Jeffrey Fleming followed with 12 points.
Oswego East 62, Minooka 39: At Oswego, the Wolves won in SPC action.
Girls bowling
Lockport 2,941, Minooka 2,836: At Lockport, Madi Lave rolled a 300 game within her 647 series during a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory. Cassie Kontos threw a 578.
For Minooka, Natilie Schldlose marked a 625, and Jenna Ritchie bowled a 616.
Girls basketball
Plainfield North 49, Oswego 34: At Oswego, Kaitlyn Sedillo scored 15 points to lead the Tigers to an SPC victory.
Sophie Charbonneau scored 11.
Seneca 58, St. Bede 57: At Peru, Kennedy Hartwig put up 28 points during a nonconference victory over the Bruins.
Cassia Buchanan scored 11, and Alyssa Zellers added 10.
Lincoln-Way Central 50, Bradley-Bourbonnais 25: At Bradley, Lina Panos scored 11 points and had six rebounds during a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory.
Azyah Newson-Cole had nine points and six rebounds.
Lincoln-Way West 69, Kankakee 35: At New Lenox, Ava Gugliuzza put up 22 points during an SWSC win.
Joliet West 51, Romeoville 43: At Joliet, the Tigers battled to an SPC victory.
Sandwich 36, Morris 35: At Sandwich, Landrie Callahan scored 15 points, but Morris fell in Interstate 8 Conference action.
Plainfield East 72, Plainfield Central 47: At Plainfield, Na’Kiyah Robertson scored 21 points, but the Knights fell in SPC action.