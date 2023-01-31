The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, January 30, 2023

Picking up its first win in the GCAC Tournament at Loyola Academy was motivation enough. But when that win is a milestone victory, it means that much more. With a 56-41 victory over Resurrection, Providence head coach Eileen Copenhaver picked up career win No. 300. Annalise Pietrzyk led the Celtics with 24 points and eight rebounds. Gabi Bednar added 12 points and eight boards for Providence (19-8).
Boys Basketball
Reed-Custer 60, El Paso-Gridley 56: At Braidwood, Wes Shats put up 19 points and Jace Christian had 16 as the Comets picked up their 20th win of the season. Lucas Foote added 13 and Jake McPherson 11 for R-C (20-5).
Girls Basketball
Plano 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 27: At Gardner, the Panthers dropped to 12-15 overall with the nonconference loss to the Reapers.
Peotone 54, Lisle 14: At Peotone, the Lady Blue Devils rebounded from their first loss of the season behind 16 points from Mady Kibelkis and 13 points from Jenna Hunter. Peotone improved to 24-1 on the season and 12-0 in the Illinois Central Eight.
Coal City 63, Herscher 60 (OT): At Coal City, Mia Ferrias drained six three-pointers and finished with 31 points as Coal City (19-6, 9-3 in the ICE) won a battle of two of the top teams in the ICE. Makayla Henline added 10 points and nine boards for the Coalers.
St. Charles North 70, Plainfield East 64: At Plainfield, East saw its nine-game winning streak come to an end in a nonconference game. Joceyln Trotter led East (19-5) with 22 points and nine steals. Nia Wilkerson added 20 points and six boards and Lexi Sepulveda chipped in with 10 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Boys Wrestling
Seneca 53, Ottawa 20: At Seneca, on senior night, the Irish went out in style with the dual meet victory. Ethan Othon, Nate Sprinkel, Gunner Varland, Asher Hamby, Collin Wright, Landen Venecia, Sullivan Feldt, and Aiden Wood were among the winners as Seneca improved to 24-10 on the season.