The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 21

JOLIET — Town and Country Lanes saw a heated battle for first place at the Plainfield North boys bowling sectional.
In the end, Lincoln-Way West held off Minooka for the title, as the Warriors finished with a total of 6,217, just ahead of Minooka’s second-place score of 6,200. Joliet West (6,105) finished third and also qualified for next week’s state tournament. Lincoln-Way Central finished seventh and narrowly missed advancing, finishing 18 pins behind sixth-place Sandburg.
Jake Bogda led Lincoln-Way West with a six-game score of 1,383, followed by Tyler Richter (1316), Jacob Schram (1,252), and Nick Staniszewski (1,124). Cole Munn (595) and Tristan Kurth (547) each bowled three games for the Warriors.
Leading the way for Minooka were Zach Kunkle (1,311), Logan Knott (1,275), Spencer Bruinsma (1259), and DJ Singleton (1,193) bowling six games each and Jeremiah Pearce (645) and Nathan Zola (517) each bowing three games.
Joliet West was led by 1,257 by Avram Savage, followed by Austin Thomas (1,249), Tyler McDonald (1,197), Tyler Bishop (1045 in five games), Brody Johnson (599 in three games), Bryce Jinks (577 in three games and Nicholas McDonald (181 in one game).
Qualifying as individuals for the state tournament were Jacob Chavez of Plainfield Central (1,364) and Ryan Marszalek of Lincoln-Way Central (1,318), with Lockport’s Jason Laba (1,299) as a possible at-large qualifier.
Competitive Dance
Washington Sectional: The Lincoln-Way Central, Joliet Catholic Academy and Morris competitive dance teams won sectional titles Saturday.
Lincoln-Way Central won the Class 3A championship with a score of 90.97, edging Minooka’s runner-up total of 90.80. Lincoln-Way East (3rd, 87.87), Plainfield Central (4th, 83.20), and Joliet West (6th, 81.97) also advanced to next week’s state competition.
JCA won the Class 2A title with a score of 90.97, beating out runner-up Lincoln-Way West’s score of 86.93. Providence Catholic finished fifth with a score of 85.50 and will also advance to the state competition.
Morris took the Class 1A title with a score of 89.87, while Gardner-South Wilmington also advanced to state with a fifth-place score of 79.23.
Girls Wrestling
Southwest Prairie Conference Tournament: Minooka won the team title with 242 points, while Joliet Township (188.5) took second.
Individual champions were Cassie Ruiz of Joliet Township (100), Chloe Wong of Joliet Township (105), Emma Schlismann of Joliet Township (110), Elaina Parmo of Joliet Township (115), Sabina Charlebois of Minooka (120), Sophia Rausa of Minooka (125), Ana Franco of Joliet Township (130), Eva Beck of Minooka (135), Bella Cyrkiel of Minooka (140), Dylanie Cecala of Minooka (145), Alicia Tucker of Plainfield Central (155), and Peyton Kueltzo of Minooka (235).
Boys Basketball
Joliet Catholic Academy 81, Plainfield Central 72: Tyler Surin led the Hilltoppers (10-11) with 23 points, while Anthony Birsa scored 22 and Drew Wills added 11.
Lockport 51, Plainfield North 48: Caden Schoolcraft had seven points in the fourth quarter to lead Lockport (14-7) to the nonconference win. Schoolcraft had an offensive rebound, hit a corner 3-pointer, made the game-winning layup and made the game-sealing steal for the Porters.
Reed-Custer 66, Hall 34: Jake McPherson led the Comets (16-4) with 22 points in the nonconference win, while Wes Shats had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Jake Reardon had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Girls Basketball
Peotone 69, Prairie Central 42: The Blue Devils remained unbeaten with the nonconference win. The game was tied at halftime, but Peotone (20-0) outscored Prairie Central 26-8 in the third quarter and 14-5 in the fourth. Madi Schroeder led Peotone with 22 points, while Jenna Hunter scored 20 and Mady Kibelkis added 19.
Providence Catholic 66, Joliet Central 38: Annalise Pietrzyk led Providence (18-8) to the nonconference win with 15 points, while Molly Knight scored 12 and Gabi Bednar added nine.
St. Viator 55, Lockport 41: Patricija Tamasauskas led Lockport (13-14) with 11 points, while Lucy Hynes added seven in the nonconference loss.
Beecher 34, Reed-Custer 27: Kaylee Tribble led the Comets with 10 points and seven rebounds in the nonconference loss, while Laci Newbrough scored eight points to go with a team-high nine rebounds.
Rochelle 36, Morris 31: Makenna Boyle led Morris (7-18) with 18 points, while Landrie Callahan had seven points and 10 rebounds.
Boys Wrestling
Tom Lahey Invitational: Lockport won the 19-team event with 199 points. Lincoln-Way East (138.5) was fourth, Lincoln-Way West (114) was ninth, Lincon-Way Central (94.5) was 12th and Bolingbrook (84) was 13th.
Individual champions were Aaron Camacho of Bolingbrook (126) and Logan Swaw of Lockport (160).
Illinois Central Eight Tournament: Coal City won the team title with 250.5 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Reed-Custer’s total of 121.5. Peotone was fourth with 88 and Wilmington was fifth with 69.
Individual champions were Culan Lindemuth of Coal City (106), Brody Widlowski of Coal City (113), Aidan Kenney of Coal City (120), Micah Spinazzola of Peotone (126), Santino Izzi of Peotone (132), Brant Widlowski of Coal CIty (138), Mateo Blessing of Coal City (145), Derek Carlson of Coal City (170), Joey Breneman of Coal City (182), Braiden Young of Coal CIty (195), Kody Marschner of Reed-Custer (220), and Gunnar Berg of Reed-Custer (285).
Girls Bowling
Southwest Suburban Conference Tournament: Lockport’s Paige Matiasek won the individual title with a score of 1,350, helping the Porters win the championship with a score of 6,012.
Cassie Kontos (5th, 1,227), Morgan LiCausi (6th, 1,203) and Madi Lave (10th, 1,139) all earned all-conference honors for the Porters. Lincoln-Way West finished third with 5,409, as Chloe Greep (7th, 1,201) was all-conference. Lincoln-Way East took fifth with 5,075 as Holly Staton (4th, 1,231) was all-conference.
Baseball
Pitch & Hit Club Banquet: Join the Pitch & Hit Club of Chicago on Sunday at the Tinley Park Convention Center for the 75th Annual Awards Banquet.
Award winners include: Ozzie Guillen (Lou Boudreau Hall of Fame); Ryan Dempster (Paul “Dizzy” Trout Ambassador Award); Lloyd McClendon (Jack Brickhouse Lifetime Achievement Award); Josh Schuab (Minor League Executive of the Year); Mike Kashirsky (Bo Jackson Courage Award); Jonathan Hood (Harry Caray Sportscaster of the Year); Amaan Khan (High School Player of the Year); Lee Milano (High School Coach of the Year); Josh Altmann (American Association Player of the Year); Max Reising (Chicago North Men’s Senior Baseball League Award).
Award winners will be available for autographs prior to the start of the banquet, and former Chicago Cubs organist Gary Pressy will provide music throughout the evening. Tickets are $80 for members, $100 for nonmembers, $775 for a table of 10 and can be purchased by visiting http://pitchandhitclub.com/banquet/ or by contacting Bill Motluck at motluckw@sbcglobal.net or calling (708) 805-1928.