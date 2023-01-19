The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish completed a dominant two-match sweep at the triangular they hosted Wednesday night.
Seneca shutout Putnam County 84-0 thanks to contested wins by Asher Hamby, Chris Peura, Sullivan Feldt and Aidan Wood. In its match against Somonauk, Seneca dominated again, winning 78-6. Nick Grant won his match at 132 for the Irish, who improved to 21-10 on the season.
Girls basketball
Gardner-South Wilmington 52, Clifton Central 38: At Gardner, Addi Fair continued to dominate. Her 33-point effort lifted GSW to the River Valley Conference win. Hannah Balcom added 15 points for GSW (10-12, 7-3 in the RVC).
La Salle-Peru 48, Morris 40: At Morris, Landrie Callahan had a double-double for the hosts with 13 points and 11 boards in the Interstate 8 contest.
Makenna Boyle chipped in with 11 points and four rebounds for Morris (7-17, 0-9 in the I8).