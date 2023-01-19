Boys basketball: Lincoln-Way West picks up intensity, rallies late to beat Joliet Central

NEW LENOX — Eli Bach scored just two points in the first half Wednesday for Lincoln-Way West, but he came up big in the fourth quarter for the Warriors in a 60-53 nonconference win over Joliet Central.
Bach scored 13 of his game-high 18 points in the final eight minutes, leading Lincoln-Way West from a nine-point deficit at the start of the fourth.
“We knew at halftime we had to pick it up,” Bach said. “We were kind of slow and nonchalant in the first half. We knew we had to be more intense and play smart in the second half.
“I feel like I can get going at any time. I wanted the ball, and I just kept going.”
Bach had help in the fourth. The Warriors (9-11) outscored Joliet Central (5-18) 27-11 in the final quarter. West trailed 49-44 before Tyler Gabriel, who finished with 15 points, hit a 3-pointer, then converted a steal into a layup to tie it at 49.
Jacob Bereza (nine points) then gave Lincoln-Way West its first lead since 4-2 in the early going with a bucket. Bach completed an 8-0 run by hitting 1 of 2 free throws. He went 7 of 8 from the line in the fourth quarter as well.
“We needed more defensive intensity in the second half,” Gabriel said. “Our shots weren’t falling in the first half, but they started to fall in the second half, and we kept playing defense.
“When Eli is playing like he was, we just have to keep feeding him the ball.”
Joliet Central got a basket from JayLin Murphy (nine rebounds) to cut the lead to 52-51, but West hit 8 of 8 free throws - four each by Bach and Gabriel - in the final 1:15 to ward off any thoughts of a Steelmen comeback.
“We just kind of sleepwalked through the first half,” West coach Tanner Mitchell said. “I don’t know what that was. In a long season, you are going to have halves like that.
“We got on the kids at halftime about being more intense, especially on defense, and they responded. We are at our best when we can get out and run, and that comes from playing good defense, forcing turnovers and getting rebounds. That all leads to offense.”
In the first half, most of the offense came from Joliet Central. Isaiah Molette was a presence in the paint, scoring eight of his 14 points in the first half. Zion Kostyra collected 11 of his 14 points in the first half as well, draining a 3-pointer to go along with a few nifty drives to the basket.
Late in the first quarter, West tied it 8-8 on a basket by Nathan Passas (nine points) before Central got a basket by Molette and back-to-back 3-pointers by Robert Williams and Jamarcho Holman to take a 16-8 lead. David Reniguntala’s putback drew West to within 16-10 at the end of the first.
Central continued to increase its lead in the second quarter, as Kostyra scored seven points. A steal and a layup by Deven Triplett near the end of the first half put Central ahead 36-21, but Gabriel hit a 3-pointer before halftime to close the gap to 36-24.
West limited Central to just six points in the third quarter, chipping away at the lead to set up Bach and the final surge in the fourth.
“Eli is a competitor, one of the most competitive kids I have coached,” Mitchell said. “He just doesn’t like to lose, and he is a very good athlete. When he gets in a mode like he was in tonight, he can get hot and carry us.
“Tuesday night, we played almost the exact opposite type of team in Andrew. Andrew is really big with guys 6-7 or 6-8, and they like to slow things down. Joliet Central isn’t very big, and they like to go faster. It took us a while to adjust, but once we did, we played well.”