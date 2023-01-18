The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, January 17

At Seneca, Chris Peura picked up his 100th career victory for the Irish during a 66-3 nonconference boys wrestling victory over Streator on Tuesday.
Ethan Othon, Tommy Milton, Nate Sprinkel, Nick Grant, Memphis Echeverria, Gunner Varland, Asher Hamby, Landen Venecia, Sullivan Feldt and Aiden Wood picked up wins.
Seneca also defeated Prairie Central 73-6. Kyler Hahn, Ethan Othon, Milton, Grant, Echeverria, Varland, Nate Othon, Hamby, Collin Wright, Chris Peura, Feldt and Wood had wins.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Reed-Custer 36, Herscher 31: At Braidwood, Jake McPherson scored 13 points during an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Jace Christian scored eight, and Lucas Foote added seven.
Coal City 46, Peotone 39: At Peotone, Wil Graffeo scored 11 points, but the Blue Devils fell in ICE Conference action.
Brandon Weiss and Lucas Gesswein combined to score 18.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Joliet West 74, Plainfield South 57: At Plainfield, Maziah Shelton scored 34 points to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Destiny McNair scored 17, and Brooke Schwall added eight.
Plainfield East 85, Romeoville 59: At Plainfield, Lexi Sepulveda put 31 on the board with five steals and four rebounds during a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory for Plainfield East.
Nia Wilkerson had 19 points, Anna Jenkins had 13 and Jocelyn Trotter had 10.
Lincoln-Way West 71, Bradley-Bourbonnais 32: At New Lenox, Ava Gugliuzza scored 20 points during an SWSC win.
Peyton Madl chipped in with 17 points.
Plainfield North 68, Oswego East 50: At Oswego, the Tigers picked up a Southwest Prairie Conference victory on the road.
GIRLS BOWLING
Joliet Central 2,451, Yorkville 1,945: At Joliet, Lexi Cerrillo bowled a 598 series to lead the Steelmen to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Evelyn Davalos bowled a 520, Natalyn Baranak had a 476, and Yesenia Velasco finished with a 418.
For Yorkville, Cheyanne Patterson bowled a 569.
Lockport 2,229, Stagg 1,750: At Stagg, Morgan LiCausi finished with a 525 during an SWSC victory.
Abby Miller finished with a 450.