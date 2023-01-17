January 16, 2023
The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, January 16, 2023

Lincoln-Way Central girls basketball tops Loyola at Benet’s Kipp Hoopfest

By Shaw Local News Network

Azyah Newson-Cole led the way for Lincoln-Way Central as her 19-point effort helped th Knights to a 42-35 win over Loyola Academy at Benet’s MLK Coach Kipp Hoopfest on Monday in Lisle. Keira Hunt added 11 points for LWC (14-9).

Mason (Ohio) 44, Bolingbrook 43: At Berlin, Ohio, at the Classic in the Country Challenge, the Raiders fell behind by as many as a dozen, battled back to tie it only to fall on a last-second 3-pointer. Bolingbrook suffered only its second loss of the season and is now 19-2.

Peotone 54, Momence 14: At Momence, in a nonconference contest, Mady Kibelkis outscored Momence all by herself. Her 19 points kept the Blue Devils unbeaten at 18-0. Jenna Hunter added 10 points, and Madi Schroeder scored nine for Peotone.

Joliet Catholic 56, La Salle-Peru 44: At Joliet, the Angels picked up the nonconference win over the Cavaliers to improve to 12-11.

Boys Basketball

St. Francis 57, Joliet Central 43: At Wheaton, at the Wheaton Warrenville South MLK Tournament, Central fell to the Spartans. Cincere Dyson led the way with 10 points for the Steelmen (5-17).

Lake Forest Academy 49, Joliet Central 46: At Wheaton, in the first game of the day, JayLIn Murphy netted 28 points for the Steelmen in a loss.

Lindblom 69, Plainfield South 64: At Wheaton, at the Wheaton Warrenville South MLK Tournament, the Cougars fell to the Eagles. South dropped to 10-12.

Metea Valley 61, Plainfield South 46: At Wheaton, in the first game of the afternoon at the WWS MLK Tournament, the Cougars fell to the Mustangs.

Rockford Boylan 63, Lemont 48: At Deerfield, Lemont (13-4) dropped the third-place contest at the Deerfield MLK tournament.

Plainfield Central 61, Hansberry 54: At Chicago, Central snapped a four-game losing streak with the win at the Hyde Park MLK Shootout. Plainfield Central improved to 5-13.

