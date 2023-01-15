The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 14

AURORA — The Lincoln-Way West boys bowling team won the championship at the Oswego East Regional, held at Parkside Lanes.
The Warriors finished with a total of 6,228, topping runner-up Sandburg’s score of 6,106. Lockport (6,090) finished third, and Lincoln-Way Central (5,811) was fourth. The top four teams advance to next week’s Plainfield North Sectional.
West’s top scorer was Jake Bogda with a six-game total of 1,344, followed by Nick Staniszewski (1,292), Jacob Schram (1,287) and Tyler Richter (1,129). Cole Munn (599) and Tristan Kurth (577) each bowled three games for the Warriors. Schram’s score included a perfect game.
Lemont’s Trevor Anifer was the individual champion with a score of 1,458. The top 10 bowlers who were not on qualifying teams also advance to the Plainfield North Sectional. Area bowlers in that category were Guy Carbonaro of Romeoville (1,304), Jacob Chavez of Plainfield Central (1,287), Krys Baker of Plainfield Central (1,262), Nick Allocco of Plainfield Central (1,191) and Joshua Madeja of Romeoville (1,180). Chavez just missed a perfect game with a 299.
La Salle-Peru Regional: Minooka (5,909) finished second to champion Yorkville (6,006), while Joliet West (5,870) finished third and also advanced to the Plainfield North Sectional. Zach Kunkle (1,242), DJ SIngleton (1,203) and Nathan Zola (1,196) led Minooka. For Joliet West, leaders included Avram Savage (1,263) and Tyler McDonald (1,182).
Individual qualifiers were Xavier Hughes, Robert Churchill, Zach Riley, and Garrett Johnson of Joliet Central, Jacob Vilcek of Plainfield South and Victor Poulos of Reed-Custer.
Boys basketball
Metea Valley 52, Joliet Central 47: At the Wheaton-Warrenville South MLK Tournament, Zion Kostyra led the Steelmen (5-14) with 13 points and JayLin Murphy scored 12.
Providence Catholic 48, Sandwich 27: Seth Cheney led the Celtics (7-12) with 18 points in the non-conference win, while Kyle Lipke added eight.
Peotone 47, Westmont 37: Miles Heflin led the Blue Devils (10-8) with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Lucas Gesswein had 12 points and five boards.
Dwight 49, Herscher 33: Wyatt Thompson had a game-high 24 points for the Trojans (9-12), while Conner Telford scored 11.
Girls Basketball
Joliet West 68, Sycamore 58: At the Coach Kipp Hoopfest at Montini, Destiny McNair delivered 15 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists for the Tigers (12-8), while Makalya Chism had a team-leading 17 points. Maziah Shelton had 13 points to go with her team-high 11 rebounds, while Brooke Schwall added 10 points.
Lincoln-Way Central 48, St. Charles East 45: In the opening game of the DeKalb MLK Tournament, Keira Hunt led the Knights (13-8) with 13 points, while Azyah Newson-Cole and Gracen Gehrke each scored 11 and Gianna Amadio added nine.
Boys wrestling
Geneseo Invitational: Joliet Catholic Academy won the 23-team event with a total of 311.5 points, well ahead of runner-up Cedar Rapids Prairie (Iowa)’s total of 201.0. Individual champions for the Hilltoppers were Jason Hampton (113), Gylon Sims (120), Mason Alessio (160), Zach Pomatto (195), and Dillan Johnson (285). Hunter Powell (220) finished second, as did Nico Ronchetti (182).
Comet Classic: At Reed-Custer, Seneca placed second as a team with 170 points in the 23-team event behind Class 3A Bradley-Bourbonnais. Clifton Central was third with 145.5 points and Reed-Custer was fourth with 143.5. For Seneca, Nate Othon was the champion at 145, while Asher Hamby (160) took second, Ethan Othon (113) and Chris Peura (195) were third, Collin Wright (170) took fourth, and Nick Grant (132) was fifth.
Girls wrestling
Oswego East Invitational: Joliet Township took first place at the 17-team event.
Capturing individual titles for Joliet were Chloe Wong, Elaina Paramo, Alex Rosas, Katie Pyska, and Nydia Martinez. Taking third were Briahna Klobnak and Anaya Aguirre. Kassie Ruiz took fourth place, while Emma Schmismann, Veronica Klobnak and Alexa Latham each took fifth.