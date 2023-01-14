The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, January 13, 2023

Tylon Toliver continued his hot week for Lincoln-Way East boys basketball on Friday night with 23 points to lift the Griffins to a 68-50 win over Sandburg in a SouthWest Suburban Conference contest.
George Bellevue added 17 points and 10 boards, and BJ Powell contributed 10 points for East (16-1, 1-0 in the SWSC).
Oak Lawn 53, Lemont 51: At Oak Lawn, Noah Tomaras scored 13 points and Ryan Runaas added 11 as Lemont (13-2, 5-1) dropped one in the South Suburban Conference to the Spartans.
Bolingbrook 76, Homewood-Flossmoor 71: At Flossmoor, Mehki Cooper went for 23 points and Josh Aniceto added 16 for the Raiders in the SWSC win. DJ Strong added 15 for Bolingbrook (13-5, 1-0).
Lisle 62, Coal City 50: At Coal City, the Coalers dropped an Illinois Central Eight contest to the Lions.
Yorkville 56, Plainfield Central 39: At Plainfield, Central (4-13, 1-7) dropped an SPC battle to the Foxes.
Andrew 57, Lincoln-Way Central 45: At New Lenox, Central dropped an SWSC matchup to the visiting Thunderbolts.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 47, Lockport 38: At Lockport, the Boilermakers held the Porters (12-6, 0-1) to just four third-quarter points in the SWSC contest.
Dwight 51, Woodland 40: At Woodland, Wyatt Thompson scored 28 points to lead the Trojans in the Tri-County Conference win. Dawson Carr added 12 points for Dwight (8-12, 2-3).
Wilmington 47, Peotone 42: At Peotone, free-throw shooting can be the difference between winning and losing and Friday night it was the difference for Wilmington.
The Wildcats (9-5, 4-3) drained 16 of 19 from the charity stripe to take the Illinois Central Eight road win. Peotone (9-8, 4-3) was led by Miles Heflin with 21 points and nine boards.
Girls Basketball
Lincoln-Way West 63, Amundsen 27: At New Lenox, Ava Gugliuzza came within a point of outscoring visiting Amundsen in the nonconference contest. Gugliuzza led the Warriors with 26 points as West improved to 15-5 on the season.
Plainfield North 68, Romeoville 61: At Plainfield, Lexi Salazar scored 23 points to lead the Tigers in the SPC win over the visiting Spartans.
Boys Wrestling
Joliet Catholic leads after Day 1: At Geneseo, after the first day of the 43rd annual Geneseo Wrestling Invitational, the Hilltoppers hold the top spot in the standings. JCA has nine wrestlers that will battle in Saturdays semifinals.
Lincoln-Way West in the hunt at Illini Classic: At New Lenox, Lincoln-Way West has 11 wrestlers in the semifinals of the Illini Classic and currently is in second place to St. Charles East. Lincoln-Way East has eight wrestlers, Minooka and the host Knights six. Providence, Plainfield North and Morris will all wrestle in the semis on Saturday.
Reed-Custer Comet Invite: At Braidwood, the host Comets and Joliet Central lead the way with eight qualifiers each into the semifinals. RC is tied in the team race with Bradley-Bourbonnais. Seneca has seven into the semis, Wilmington three and Dwight one.
Bettendorf Midwest Classic: At Bettendorf, Plainfield East advanced five wrestlers into the semifinals at the Midwest Classic in Bettendorf, Iowa.