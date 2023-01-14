Boys basketball: Meyoh Swansey, Romeoville use stellar second quarter to best Plainfield North

ROMEOVILLE – The second quarter isn’t where high school basketball games are usually decided, but Friday night in Romeoville’s gym was an exception.
The host Spartans, with Meyoh Swansey leading the way, used those eight minutes as the catapult to their 61-51 victory over Plainfield North in a Southwest Prairie Conference crossover.
Swansey scored eight of his game-high 22 points in the quarter, in which Romeoville had a 16-7 advantage and built a 36-22 lead at the intermission.
The Tigers, playing their third game in four nights and sixth in the last nine and missing a pair of regulars on football visits, played valiantly thereafter, but could only close the gap to five points from then on.
“They key was staying disciplined, trusting teammates and getting everybody involved,” said Swansey, sounding like a coach in the making more than a junior. “Playing defense, make sure everybody’s engaged so we can all come out and play the same way.”
It worked.
The Spartans (14-8, 6-3) outrebounded the Tigers (12-7, 5-4) by a 24-19 margin, were careful with the ball except in the third quarter and generally ran the show.
“I’ve got seven seniors and really good senior leadership,” Spartans coach Marc Howard said. “We get solid play from [Tony] Cicero and Swansey at the guard spots.”
Cicero (10 points) triggered the second quarter by hitting a running half-court shot for a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer.
Swansey also came up big in the final quarter, when the Titans kept sending him to the free-throw line. He was 6 of 6 in the final eight minutes, and Romeoville was 12 of 15 overall.
“I put the team on my back,” Swansey said. “I said, stay locked in, we’ll win this game. I locked down the free throws and closed the game out.”
Plainfield North’s third-quarter rally was a team effort. A 3 from Demir Ashiru (17 points), a couple of baskets and as many free throws from Jeffrey Fleming (13 points) and a trey from Donovan Collins, and there was hope for the lads in black. But even Evan Czernik’s 16-point showing, including eight in the final quarter, wasn’t enough.
That second quarter was why.
“We had to go small, because our two bigs got in foul trouble, and [Romeoville] got out in transition, getting the rebounds,” Tigers coach Robert Krahulik said. “And we had an off shooting night, too.”
Plainfield North shot 43% from the floor and 10 of 19 from the line, including missing the front end of two one-plus-ones.
“Our kids don’t give up, I’ll give them that,” Krahulik said. “They stuck to the game plan.”
There’s no rest for the winners. Romeoville plays Andrew on Saturday afternoon.