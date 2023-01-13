Girls basketball: Plainfield East pressure provides pace in win over Minooka

MINOOKA – Something had to give.
Plainfield East and Minooka came into Thursday night’s Southwest Prairie Conference game riding hot streaks. The Bengals had won 10 of their past 12 and all eight of their SPC games, while Minooka was on an eight-game winning streak and owned a 6-2 conference mark.
In the end, it was the relentless pressure defense played by Plainfield East that wore down Minooka and helped the Bengals to a 59-37 win.
The game was played at a pace that was faster than Minooka (11-10, 6-3) wanted, and that was by design according to East’s Jocelyn Trotter, who led all scorers with 17 points and added five rebounds and three steals.
“We want to play fast,” Trotter said. “That was one of our goals coming into this game. Make the other team uncomfortable. Our pressure defense is able to do that.”
The Bengals (15-4, 9-0) were in Minooka’s passing lanes all night as evidenced by their 43 deflections. Minooka committed 30 turnovers, most caused by the chaos created by the East defenders.
The pressure wore gradually, as Minooka was able to break the pressure early in the game and keep it close. The Indians tied it at 10 midway through the first quarter before East went on the first of its runs.
The Bengals scored the next 11 points, starting with a 3-pointer by Anna Jenkins (10 points). Trotter scored off an assist from Nia Wilkerson (10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals), and then Wilkerson came up with a steal and threw ahead to a fast-breaking Lexi Sepulveda (15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals) for an easy bucket. Trotter then scored two straight baskets, the second on a steal and layup, for a 21-10 lead. Minooka’s Andie Burch stopped the run with a basket, but the Bengals led 21-12 entering the second quarter.
Sepulveda picked up her third foul midway through the second quarter and sat for the rest of the first half, but Plainfield East kept the lead right where it was and took a 34-25 advantage into halftime.
“We did a pretty good job in the first half,” Minooka coach Jeff Easthon said. “If you can get the ball past the first three on their press, you can score at the back end. We did a good job of that, and we hit a few 3-pointers early, too.
“But their pressure wears on you. Those front three are long and athletic and quick. It’s definitely a tough task. We would make a little run, then make a couple of mistakes. We can make a few great plays, but we needed to sustain that.”
Sepulveda made up for lost time early in the second half by scoring the first two baskets of the third quarter for a 38-25 lead, and Minooka answered with a 3-pointer by Makenzie Brass (team-high 16 points), who followed that with a steal and layup of her own to cut the lead to 38-30.
Unfortunately for Minooka, those were the last points they scored until 2:02 remained in the fourth.
By that time, Plainfield East had gone on a 21-0 run, with the scoring spread out between Sepulveda, Trotter, Wilkerson and Jenkins, along with baskets by Sofia Munir and Morgan Stephens and a 3-pointer by Allison Houghlan, to remain perfect in conference play.
“We love to play team ball,” Trotter said. “We want to find that person that’s open with the best shot. That’s how it is in practice, and that transfers over to the games.
“We think we can go undefeated in the conference. If we give it our best effort every night, we feel we can do it. It’s going to be tough. There’s some good competition in this conference.”
East coach Anthony Waznonis was pleased with his team’s effort.
“We haven’t been getting as many deflections lately,” he said. “So, for us to have 43 tonight was more like what we want. We wanted the girls to be more aggressive on defense, and they were.
“We know we are the hunted right now in the conference, so we need to be the ones that do the hunting. We wanted the girls to stay aggressive on defense, and it worked. We had a lot of balance on offense and moved the ball well. We made the next pass, and the girls off the bench came in and did a great job.”