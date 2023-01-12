The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

At Minooka, Minooka’s boys basketball team picked up its first home win of the season with a thrilling 67-63 overtime decision over Stagg in a nonconference game Wednesday night.
Micah Hamilton led the Indians (3-15) with 17 points, and Nick Andreano added in 12.
Boys basketball
Sandburg 47, Joliet Central 33: At Joliet, the host Steelmen (5-12) dropped the nonconference game to the Eagles.
Plainfield North 62, Lincoln-Way West 50: At New Lenox, Jeffrey Flemming paced the Tigers with 17 points in the nonconference win.
Demir Ashiru and Donovan Collins scored 12 points apiece for North (12-6). West dropped to 8-9.
Boys wrestling
Seneca 71, Manteno 9; Seneca 65, St. Bede 12: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (17-10) picked up a pair of convincing wins.
Scoring two victories on the day were Wyatt Coop at 106 (two forfeits), Ethan Othon at 113 (17-2 tech. fall, forfeit), Tommy Milton at 120/126 (1:57 fall, 10-4 decision), Nate Sprinkel at 126/120 (two forfeits), Nick Grant at 132 (forfeit, 3:16 fall), Nate Othon at 145 (1:28 fall, 10-1 major decision), Gunner Varland at 152 (1:51 fall, 3:16 fall), Collin Wright at 170 (2:23 fall, 20-5 tech. fall), Chris Peura at 195 (forfeit, 3:49 fall) and Sullivan Feldt at 220 (two forfeits).
Lockport 36, Lincoln-Way East 25: At Frankfort, the biggest dual meet of the season so far in the SouthWest Suburban conference went the way of the Porters.
Pins by Wojtek Chrobak and Anthony Sutton of Lockport helped to seal the match. Logan Kaminski and Logan Shaw also had pins for Lockport. Jackson Zaeske and Caden Orourke scored pins for the Griffins.