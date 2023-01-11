The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, January 10

At Tinley Park, Ava Gugliuzza and Peyton Madl combined to scored 30 points to lead Lincoln-Way West to a 63-29 SouthWest Suburban conference victory over Andrew on Tuesday.
Oswego East 58, Plainfield Central 50: At Plainfield, Aaliyah Frazier had 31 points to lead the Oswego East Wolves to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory over Plainfield Central.
Plainfield North 64, Joliet Central 52: At Plainfield, Katelyn Sedillo had 21 points to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Kaneland 38, Morris 29: At Morris, Landrie Callahan had 12 points and 22 rebounds, but the hosts lost in nonconference action.
Lexington 45, Gardner-South Wilmington 33: At Lexington, Addi Fair had 16 points, but the Panthers fell in nonconference action.
Grace Olsen had eight points and Hannah Balcom added seven.
Boys basketball
Joliet West 66, Oswego 28: At Oswego, the Tigers defeated the Panthers in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Oswego East 77, Plainfield Central 45: At Oswego, the Wolves picked up a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Girls bowling
Lockport 2,030, Lincoln Way West 1,692: At Lockport, the Porters won in SouthWest Suburban Conference action.
Morgan LiCausi threw a 477 series and Madi Lave had a 431 for Lockport.
For the Tigers, Holly Kaiser finished with a 368 and Abbey Manprisio followed closely behind with a 365.
Joliet Central 2,423, Plainfield East 2,238: At Joliet, Evelyn Davalos threw a 549 series during a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Lexi Cerrillo finished with a 501 and Yesenia Velasco had a 494.
Amber Bozych threw a 534 for the Bengals.