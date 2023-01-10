Girls basketball: Ingrid Troha’s early 3s, late free throws lift JCA past Ottawa in overtime

JOLIET – During the first half of Monday’s game against Ottawa, Joliet Catholic’s Layla Pierce, the Angels’ leading scorer on the season, was having a hard time getting the ball in the basket because of some tough defense played by the Pirates’ Grace Carroll.
With Pierce being held to four points in the first half, JCA needed scoring from somewhere else.
Some of the biggest points came from beyond the 3-point arc from junior Ingrid Troha.
Troha hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter, helping the Angels rally from a 14-4 deficit in the first quarter to cutting the Ottawa lead to 23-21 at halftime. The game was tied at 40 at the end of regulation, and Troha (13 points) hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final 30 seconds of overtime to help JCA (10-10) to a 52-48 non conference win.
With JCA clinging to a 48-47 lead in overtime, Troha went to the free-throw line with 30 seconds left. She made the front end of a 1-and-1 and, when she missed the second, freshman teammate Symone Holman grabbed the rebound and passed it to Lanie Czerkies, who also hit 1 of 2 for a 50-47 lead. Ottawa’s Kendall Lowery was fouled and hit 1 of 2 with 11 seconds left, and Troha grabbed the rebound and was fouled. She made both foul shots with about five seconds left to provide the final margin.
“I was a little bit nervous shooting the free throws,” Troha said. “But we just played a close game against La Salle-Peru last week, and we made good use of our free throws in this game.
“Sometimes, the other team’s defense tends to go toward our point guards, so we have to spread the floor. Once we started doing that and running or plays, things went better for us. I felt good taking the open shots. Everyone is comfortable right now doing what they’re supposed to do.”
Pierce, who led all scorers with 17 points, got things going in the second half by grabbing a rebound and speeding up the court for a fast-break basket. That seemed to loosen her up, as she went 4 of 4 from the floor and 4 of 4 from the line in the second half.
Pierce’s early bucket in the third tied the score, and Lanie Czerkies (nine points) hit a 3-pointer to give the Angels their first lead of the game. A basket in the lane by Troha put JCA ahead 28-24 before Ottawa (15-5) got a basket by Lowery and a 3-pointer by Ella Schmitz (seven points) to take a 29-28 lead. Pierce hit a pair of free throws with 32 seconds left in the quarter, and Carroll, who scored a team-high 16 points, tied it for Ottawa with a free throw of her own.
JCA got a basket from Holman (11 points, six rebounds) to start the fourth quarter before Ottawa answered with a 3-pointer by Marlie Orlandi (eight points, seven rebounds). JCA then got a 3-pointer from Czerkies and a pair of free throws by Pierce to take a 37-33 lead. Lowery trimmed the lead to a point with a 3-pointer before Pierce hit a 3-pointer of her own.
JCA eventually led 42-38 when Czerkies made two free throws with 26.8 seconds remaining. Ottawa got a basket by Hailey Larsen with 15.2 seconds left. After a missed JCA free throw, Orlandi grabbed the rebound and fired an outlet pass to Carroll, who scored on a fast break with 7.2 seconds left to make it 42-all. Ottawa stole the inbounds pass, but a last-second shot failed to connect.
In the overtime, Holman grabbed the tip and scored, and JCA never trailed again.
“We just didn’t get shots to fall,” Ottawa coach Brent Moore said. “We executed our end-of-game situations, but we just didn’t get shots to fall when they mattered.
“JCA is a nice team and well coached. What it comes down to is it’s a make-or-miss game. We had a lot of opportunities, and we didn’t make enough of them.”
JCA coach Kaitlyn Williams was pleased with the team’s balance, especially when Pierce struggled early.
“That was a good game,” she said. “I’m still sweating. Great players make great plays, and Layla stepped up in the fourth quarter and overtime. Before that, though, we got some good play from Ingrid and Symone.
“Ingird would run through a wall if I asked her to. She gives 100% all the time. And Symone didn’t play like a freshman tonight. She played like a varsity player.”