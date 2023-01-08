The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 7

NEW LENOX — The Lincoln-Way West boys bowling team won the championship at the Southwest Suburban Conference Tournament at Laraway Lanes on Saturday.
The Warriors’ six-game total of 6,167 topped runner-up Lockport by 220 pins. Lincoln-Way Central (5,715) finished fourth, Lincoln-Way East (5,226) was seventh and Bolingbrook (4,683) took ninth.
Lincoln-Way West placed four bowlers in the top six. Tyler Richter finished second with 1,330, just four behind champion Gabe Castro, of Sandburg. West’s Jacob Schram (1,306) finished third, Tristan Kurth (1,279) was fifth and Jake Bagoda (1,240) was sixth.
Lockport’s top finisher was Ross Karraker, who finished fourth with a six-game score of 1,281. Lincoln-Way Central’s Ryan Marszalek was seventh with 1,239.
Chicago Catholic League Tournament: Providence Catholic finished in third place. The Celtics missed making the final match by only two pins.
Girls Basketball
Providence Catholic 50, Buffalo Grove 43: At the Grow the Game Shootout at Lyons Township, the Celtics got 23 points and 11 rebounds from Annalise Pietrzyk en route to the victory. Gabi Bednar added eight points and Bella Morey had seven for Providence (13-7).
Sandwich 34, Morris 31: Landrie Callahan had 10 points and 14 rebounds for Morris (7-13), while Brooklyn Lind had six points and five steals.
Minooka 52, Hinsdale South 40: Makenzie Brass led Minooka (10-9) to its sixth straight win with 16 points, while Kennedi Brass scored 14. Bree Cook scored seven for Minooka and Madelyn Kiper added six.
Naperville North 60, Plainfield North 35: At the Grow the Game Shootout at North Central College, the Tigers fell to 11-8 with the loss.
Naperville Central 56, Plainfield Central 49: Nakiyah Robertson led the Wildcats (6-11) with 18 points in the non-conference loss, while Aniela Machalski scored 14 and Aaliyah Frazier added 13.
Boys Basketball
Lockport 40, Naperville Central 27: The win was the 100th of Lockport coach Brett Hespell’s career. Jalen Falcon led the Porters (12-5) with 16 points and four steals, while Caden Schoolcraft had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Pontiac 73, Joliet Catholic Academy 48: Anthony Birsa led JCA (8-8) with 17 points, while T.J. Schlageter chipped with nine points.
Plainfield North 64, Bradley-Bourbonnais 50: Demir Ashiru led the Tigers (10-6) to the non-conference win with 15 points.
Lincoln-Way West 65, Argo 50: Tyler Gabriel poured in a game-high 27 points to lead the Warriors (8-8), while Jacob Bereza scored 20 in the non-conference win.
Coal City 56, Morris 52 (OT): Jack Wheeler led Morris (5-12) with 24 points, while Gage Phillips (9 rebounds) and Jonah Williams (4 rebounds) each scored eight.
Peoria Christian 54, Seneca 48: At the Clinton Shootout, the Fighting Irish (15-1) suffered their first loss of the season despite leading by eight entering the fourth quarter.
Lemont 73, North Lawndale Prep 48: At the Hude Park New Year Coassic, Rokas Castillo had a game-high 27 points for Lemont (14-2), while Matas Castillo scored 20.
Reed-Custer 65, Bureau Valley 46: At the Rock Falls Shootout, the Comets improved to 13-2 with the win.
Gardner-South Wilmington 45, Dwight 40: Cale Halpin led GSW (8-11) with 20 points, while Wyatt Thompson scored 26 to pace Dwight (6-12).