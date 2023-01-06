Herald-News Girls Basketball Notebook: Lexi Salazar, Annalise Pietrzyk hit scoring milestones; Peotone still perfect

Over the holiday break, the girls basketball season continued to roll at full strength.
Lincoln-Way East won the championship of the Sandburg Holiday Classic, which also featured area teams Plainfield East, Romeoville, Providence Catholic and Minooka; while Peotone took the title at its own Blue Devil Classic, which also featured area teams Joliet Catholic Academy and Plainfield South. Lockport went 4-0 and won the championship at the Chicago Perspectives Tournament.
Plainfield North was at the State Farm Classic in Bloomington, and in one of its tournament games, American University commit Lexi Salazar joined the 1,000-point club.
Salazar wasn’t the only player to hit a milestone over the holiday break. Providence’s Annalise Pietrzyk, a Hillsdale College commit who scored her 1,000th career point during the WJOL Thanksgiving Tournament, added to her list of accomplishments by scoring a school-record 37 points in a 64-49 win over Downers Grove South.
“It was always in the back of my mind,” Pietrzyk said about the record. “Sometimes during school, I’d go into coach [Eileen] Copenhaver’s office and see the record book. I’d be like, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of points. That’d be cool to beat.’
“There have been some blowout games that I’ve had 27 or so, and then the bench would go in. But I didn’t want to get it in a blowout game. Downers Grove South was a grind-it-out game, so that really made it worth it.”
More honors
Salazar and Pietrzyk weren’t the only players to achieve success during the holiday season.
Lincoln-Way East’s Hayven Smith was named MVP at Sandburg. Also making the all-tournament team were Jadea Johnson of Romeoville, Lexi Sepulveda of Plainfield East, Makenzie Brass of Minooka and Pietrzyk.
At Peotone, Madi Schroeder and Mady Kibelkis of Peotone were named to the all-tournament team, as were Layla Pierce of JCA and Destinya McGruder of Plainfield South.
Pierce also was named all-tournament at the Ottawa Tournament, which took place before the holiday except for the final day of games, which was played Tuesday because of a weather postponement before Christmas.
Hot teams
No area team has started the season better than Peotone, which stands at 14-0 after winning its own tournament. Contributions from everyone throughout the season has been a key for the Blue Devils.
“Balance is one of our strengths,” Peotone coach Steve Strough said. “We have multiple girls who can score from different parts of the floor. All the girls know their roles, and they perform them very well.”
Bolingbrook, which finished third in Class 4A last season, looks to be well armed to make another deep run this season. The Raiders are 13-1, their only loss to Washington (Indiana), making them unbeaten against in-state teams.
Lincoln-Way East hopes to challenge Bolingbrook in the SouthWest Suburban Conference Blue Division and has posted a 14-3 record, including wins in their past four games. Two of their losses, however, have come to district rivals Lincoln-Way Central and Lincoln-Way West, who will battle for SouthWest Suburban Red supremacy.
Lockport started the season 2-6 but put together two five-game winning streaks over their past 12 games to up their mark to 12-8.
Minooka, meanwhile, was 2-8 after 10 games but has won six of its past seven to improve to 8-9.
After going 2-2 through its first four games, Plainfield East has won 10 of 12 to improve to 12-4.