Girls basketball: Emma Oyola, Makenzie Brass spark Minooka past Joliet West

MINOOKA – Emma Oyola wasn’t on the floor at the start of the game Thursday night when Minooka hosted Joliet West in a Southwest Prairie Conference matchup.
Oyola was on the floor late in the game, however, and her play at both ends of the floor in the fourth quarter helped boost the Indians (9-9, 5-2) to a 54-49 win over the Tigers.
In a game of back-and-forth runs, Oypla helped Minooka pull away early in the fourth.
With the Indians leading 42-37, she drew a charge on the defensive end for a turnover. On the ensuing possession, Minooka’s Andie Burch scored for a 44-37 lead. After West’s Brooke Schwall (9 points, 11 rebounds) scored to make it 44-39, Oyola drove to the basket and scored for a 46-39 lead. She then came up with a steal and assisted on a fast-break basket by Makenzie Brass, who led all scorers with 18 points, to put the Indians ahead 48-39.
“I knew that our team needed momentum in the fourth quarter,” Oyola said. “I just did what I needed to do at the end of the game.”
Oyola also was instrumental in getting Minooka off to a good start, along with teammate Kaitlyn Lavezzi.
Early in the first quarter, Oyola and Lavezzi came off the bench when coach Jeff Easthon went with a bigger lineup against the Tigers. They responded by combining for eight of the team’s 10 points in the first quarter, including a 3-pointer by Oyola, as Minooka took a 10-8 lead after one.
After Destiny McNair (16 points) scored on a putback to tie the game at the start of the second, Lavezzi drained a 3-pointer that started an 11-0 run that put Minooka ahead 21-10. She added another 3-pointer during the spurt, while Makenzie Brass had a basket and Kennedi Brass (10 points) had a three-point play.
Joliet West (9-7, 4-2) responded in force, however, and outscored Minooka 17-3 in the rest of the quarter and took a 27-24 lead into halftime. McNair had a pair of 3-pointers and eight points in all during the spurt, while Maziah Shelton (14 points) scored six.
“We talked at halftime and Coach [Easthon] told us some things we needed to work on, and we did them,” Makenzie Brass said. “We needed to pick up the intensity on defense.”
Joliet West took its biggest lead of the game midway through the third quarter at 33-26 on a basket by Symone Pittman before Minooka rallied again. This time, it was Makenzie Brass taking the lead, starting a 10-0 run by going coast-to-coast with a rebound for a basket.
Shelton scored for West to make it 36-35, but Minooka got back-to-back 3-pointers by Mackenzie Brass and Kennedi Brass to end the third and take a 42-35 lead into the fourth.
But after Minooka took a 48-39 lead in the fourth, West found a way to get within 52-49 before Minooka freshman Madelyn Kiper was fouled when she received the inbounds pass and calmly drained both free throws to provide the final margin with 16.8 seconds left.
“This was a big win for us,” Makenzie Brass said. “They are one of the better teams in the conference, so this will give us a lot of confidence going forward. We’re excited about the rest of the season.”
After going 2-8 through the first 10 games, Easthon is impressed with his team’s improvement.
“The girls have just kept working hard and they do it with a smile on their faces,” he said. “This was a great team win. We have a great bench. Some games, some girls might play only four minutes or so, but the next game they might come in and play 18. It depends on the situation and what we need, and they are always ready.
“Emma and Kaitlyn were great tonight. We decided that a bigger lineup would be better, and they came in and played great.
“We were up 21-10 in the first half, but then they went on a 17-3 run and took the lead into halftime. We just wanted to stay calm. I told the girls that basketball is a game of runs and we would have a run, too. This should be a big confidence boost for us. The girls keep playing with the right attitude and we are playing really well right now.”