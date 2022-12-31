The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 30

Bolingbrook rebounded nicely from a loss Thursday night to claim a 68-58 victory over St. Ignatius in the third-place game of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic on Friday.
The Raiders (10-4) got a 17 point performance from Mekhi Cooper and 16 from Josh Aniceto. Aries Hull also provided nine points and nine rebounds.
Curie 65, Joliet West 55: At the Pontiac Holiday Tournament, the Tigers dug themselves a 15-point hole they couldn’t climb out of and dropped the third-place game.
Joliet West (11-4) managed to climb within four points of the Condors in the fourth quarter but couldn’t draw any closer.
Jayden Martin led Joliet West with 13 points, while Jeremy Fears and Justus McNair each added 12 points.
Lincoln-Way East 56, Teutopolis 38: At the Effingham/Teutopolis Classic, Lincoln-Way East (14-1) dominated from the outset and claimed the tournament championship.
Bloom 49, Lockport 45: At the Pontiac Holiday Tournament, Bloom outscored Lockport 15-8 in the fourth quarter to oust the Porters from the tournament’s fifth-place bracket.
Adam Labuda knocked down six 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 20 points for the Porters (10-5).
Morris 56, Newark 45: At the Plano Holiday Classic, Morris snapped a string of losses at the event by claiming a win in the 15th-place game.
Jack Wheeler scored 26 points for Morris (4-10) and Brett Bounds added 15.
Plainfield East 67, Manley 63: At the DeKalb Holiday Tournament, Eli Ogbomo had 19 points and Andrew Soenksen provided another double-double with 16 points and 17 rebounds as the Bengals captured the consolation championship crown.
Lincoln-Way West 60, Naperville Central 53: At DeKalb Holiday Tournament, Tyler Gabriel scored 23 points to pace the Warriors (7-8) to a seventh-place finish in the event.
Sandwich 49, Coal City 41: At the Plano Holiday Classic, Cason Headley scored 18 points, but the Coalers fell a bit short in the consolation championship.
Leyden 52, Providence 43: At the Maine East Holiday Tournament, Providence came up short in the third-place game dropping to 5-9 on the season in the process.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln-Way Central 43, Mother McAuley 42: At the Morton College Invitational, Azyah Newson-Cole hit a pair of free throws to seal the victory for the Knights as part of a 20-point effort.
Lincoln-Way Central (10-7) finished 13th in the tournament with the win.
Wheaton St. Francis 58, Plainfield Central 42: At the Montini Christmas Tournament, the Wildcats dropped to 5-9 on the season as they fell in the 11th-place game.
Lincoln-Way West 52, Marist 50: At the Morton College Invitational, Lincoln-Way West (12-4) claimed 11th place with a narrow victory as Ava Gugiluzza led the effort with 21 points.
Lisle 37, Reed-Custer 27: At the Lisle Holiday Classic, Reed-Custer dropped to 8-10 with a loss in its final game at the tournament.