The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 29

Romeoville sewed up a spot in the State Farm Classic’s Large School Division title game by defeating Mesa (Arizona) 59-39 on Thursday night.
The Spartans (11-4) will play Sacred Heart-Griffin at 8:45 p.m. Friday at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.
Meyoh Swansey paced Romeoville’s effort with 19 points, while Troy Cicero added 13 and Deonte Cunningham chipped in 10.
Somonauk 46, Gardner-South Wilmington 45: At the Ottawa Marquette Tournament, the Panthers (7-10) dropped their fourth consecutive game at the event with a loss in the 15th place game.
Oak Park-River Forest 66, Plainfield North 59: At the Pontiac Holiday Tournament, the Tigers bowed out of the event with a consolation bracket loss as a 20-6 deficit in the second quarter proved too much to overcome.
The Tigers (7-6) got 17 points from Drew Czarnik, 15 from Donovan Collins and 12 from Demir Ashiru.
Joliet Central 56, Springfield 45: At the State Farm Classic, the Steelmen (5-8) capped their run at the tournament with a win in the fifth-place game in the consolation bracket.
Joliet Central surged in the second half, outscoring Springfield 38-17 after the break. JayLin Murphy led the Steelmen with 14 points.
Nazareth 50, Minooka 48: At the Jack Tosh Tournament, the Indians tried to stage a late comeback but fell just short in their final consolation game at the event.
Preston Van Pelt had 16 points while Nick Andreano added 15 for Minooka (2-11).
Mendota 66, Morris 60: At the Plano Holiday Classic, Morris (3-10) dug too big a hole to climb out of in a consolation round matchup.
Gage Phillips did pour in 26 points and grab eight rebounds for Morris.
Plainfield East 48, Marshall 39: At the DeKalb holiday tournament, Plainfield East held Marshall to five fourth-quarter points to secure its place in the consolation championship game.
Andrew Soensken recorded a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Bengals (7-6).
Lincoln-Way East 53, Champaign Centennial 44: At the Effingham/Teutopolis Classic, the Griffins moved into the semifinal round with a win.
Lincoln-Way East 65, Pleasant Plains 31: At the Effingham/Teutopolis Classic, the Griffins (13-1) pushed their way into Friday night’s championship game by completing a two-game sweep Thursday.
Plainfield South 67, Perspectives MSA 46: At the Pekin Tournament, Devin Tyda, Nolan Gerdich and Amarri Ford each scored 14 points as the Cougars secured fifth place in the consolation bracket.
Putnam County 58, Dwight 49: At the Ottawa Marquette Holiday Tournament, the Trojans fell in the consolation championship game.
Wyatt Thompson led the way for Dwight (5-10) with 12 points, while Jack Duffy and Luke Gallet each added nine points.
Coal City 47, Plano 42: At the Plano Christmas Classic, the Coalers needed overtime to claim a consolation bracket victory.
Coal City (5-8) got 17 points from Cason Headley and will play Sandwich for the consolation championship Friday.
Plainfield Central 63, Hope Academy 60: At the East Aurora Tournament, the Wildcats (3-11) held on late to finish fifth.
Maine South 30, Lincoln-Way Central 27: At the Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic, the Knights (4-9) couldn’t come back in the consolation championship.
Joliet Catholic 72, East Aurora 64: At the East Aurora Tournament, the Hilltoppers (7-6) claimed third by toppling the host school.
Wilmington 58, Lexington 49: At the Ottawa Marquette Tournament, the Wildcats (6-5) closed out a strong showing at the tournament with a fifth-place finish.
St. Anne 46, Peotone 44: At the Kankakee Holiday Tournament, St. Anne connected on a putback with three seconds to play in earning the small school division championship.
Miles Heflin had a mammoth game for Peotone (8-6) netting 29 points and nine rebounds.
Reed-Custer 56, Serena 55: At the Ottawa Marquette Tournament, Wes Shats had 24 points and 19 rebounds as the Comets (10-2) claimed third place.
Glenbrook South 66, Lemont 54: At York’s Jack Tosh Tournament, Rokas Castillo (26 points) and Matas Castillo (23 points) provided nearly all the offense for Lemont (12-2) but it fell short in a consolation round matchup.
Bolingbrook 76, Rolling Meadows 61: At the Jack Tosh Tournament, the Raiders dropped a decision in the semifinals and will now play St. Ignatius in the third-place game Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lockport 38, Perspectives Leadership 22: The Porters completed the five-game sweep at the Perspectives Tournament to claim the championship.
Lockport (12-7) got 12-point efforts from both Alaina Peetz and Veronica Bafia.
Plainfield South 62, Beecher 26: At the Peotone Tournament, Destynia McGruder scored 24 points to lead the Cougars (3-11) to a fifth-place finish.
Morgan Park 56, Plainfield Central 17: At the Montini Tournament, the Wildcats (5-8) had a tough go of it in a consolation-round contest.
Na’Kiyah Robertson scored six points to lead Central.
Geneseo 55, Plainfield North 43: At the State Farm Classic, the Tigers got a 24-point effort from Lexi Salazar but fell short in a consolation-round contest.
Reed-Custer 30, St. Edward 21: At the Lisle Holiday Classic, the Comets responded from a slow start with a hot second half to pick up the win.
Brooklyn Harding led the way for Reed-Custer (8-9) with 12 points and five steals while Caelan Cole added 11 points. The Comets will play for fifth place Friday.
Mother McAuley 50, Joliet West 44: At the Morton College Invitational, the Tigers (8-6) dropped their third tournament game.
Lincoln-Way Central 37, Oak Park-River Forest 25: At the Morton College Invitational, Azyah Newson-Cole scored 10 points at the Knights (9-7) earned a consolation bracket victory.
Central will play McAuley on Friday in the final game of the tournament.
Evanston 64, Lincoln-Way West 57: At the Morton College Invitational, the Warriors (11-4) suffered their second loss of the tournament.