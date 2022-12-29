The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 28

Bolingbrook handed Lemont its first loss of the season Wednesday with a 53-50 win during quarterfinal play at the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic in Elmhurst.
The Raiders’ (9-3) victory earns them an 8 p.m. semifinal matchup with Rolling Meadows, while Lemont (12-1) drops into a consolation matchup with Glenbrook South at 7:30 p.m.
Minooka 46, Leo 41: At the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic in Elmhurst, Minooka snapped an eight game losing streak as it toppled Leo in a consolation-round contest.
Preston Van Pelt led Minooka (2-11) with 17 points, and Micah Hamilton added 13.
Bloom 68, Plainfield North 47: At the Pontiac Holiday Tournament, the Tigers were outscored 20-8 in the third quarter and couldn’t recover in an opening-round loss.
Shaibu Mohammed led Plainfield North (7-5) with 15 points, and Donovan Collins chipped in 13 for the Tigers, who will play Oak Park-River Forest in a consolation-round contest Thursday.
Lisle 63, Morris 57: At the Plano Christmas Classic, Morris was outscored 27-17 in the fourth quarter in a consolation-bracket loss.
Jack Wheeler scored 15 points for Morris (3-9).
Plainfield East 56, Hononegah 44: At the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic in DeKalb, Andrew Soensken had 14 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Bengals to a consolation-bracket victory.
Plainfield East (6-6) will play Marshall in a consolation semifinal game Thursday.
Huntley 52, Lincoln-Way West 42: At the Chuck Daytlon Holiday Classic, Eli Bach scored 19 points as the Warriors (6-7) dropped into the fifth-place bracket with the loss.
Rockford Boylan 59, Plainfield South 51: At the Pekin Holiday Tournament, Plainfield South’s fourth-quarter rally fell a bit short as it dropped a consolation-bracket contest.
Devin Tyda led the Cougars (6-6) with 17 points, while Nolan Gerdich chipped in 14.
Plainfield South 55, Limestone 47: At the Pekin Holiday Tournament, the Cougars regrouped to win their second game of the day.
Jordan West led the way for South with 16 points while Amarri Ford added 10 points.
Flanagan-Cornell 42, Gardner-South Wilmington 32: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament in Ottawa, Gardner-South Wilmington (7-9) dropped a consolation-bracket match.
Cale Halpin scored 13 points, and Bennett Grant added 10. The Panthers will play Somonauk for 15th place on Thursday morning.
Dwight 69, St. Bede 68: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the Trojans (5-9) held on late to win their second straight tournament game thanks to a 33-point performance from Wyatt Thompson.
Thompson scored 14 points in the third quarter to help Dwight have a 59-53 lead after three quarters. Conner Telford added 15 points, and Dawson Carr scored nine.
Wilmington 50, Earlville 44: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the Wildcats (5-5) reached the fifth-place game by picking up the win.
Seneca 58, Serena 57: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the Fighting Irish (13-0) remained undefeated as they collected a narrow win to secure their place in the championship game.
North Lawndale 61, Joliet Central 50: At the State Farm Classic in Bloomington, the Steelmen dropped their second straight tournament game.
JayLin Murphy scored 17 points for Central, and Jayden Turner added 15.
Joliet Central 74, North Chicago 55: At the State Farm Classic, the Steelmen bounced back for a win in consolation-bracket play.
JaMarcho Holman led the Steelmen (4-8) with 14 points.
Lincoln-Way Central 58, Richards 49: At the Hinsdale Central Tournament, the Knights advanced to the consolation-bracket championship with a win Wednesday.
Lincoln-Way Central (4-8) overcame a nine-point deficit in the third quarter thanks to a strong performance from Jack Barett, who had 18 points and six rebounds. Ben McLaughlin added 15 points and six rebounds, while Braden Meyer finished the day with 10 points.
Coal City 76, Hinckley-Big Rock 65: At the Plano Christmas Classic, four different players finished scoring in double figures for the Coalers (4-8) in the consolation-bracket win.
Carter Garrelts led the way with a double-double, scoring 24 points and 14 rebounds. Carson Shepard added 18 points, Cason Headley scored 15, and Jim Feeney finished with 10.
Lincoln-Way East 86, Mattoon 51: At the Effingham/Teutopolis Classic, the Griffins started the tournament with a commanding win.
Kyle Olagbegi led the way for East (11-1) with 18 points and seven rebounds. George Bellevue had 16 points, while Matt Hudik added 15.
Peotone 41, Herscher 25: At the Kankakee Holiday Tournament, the Blue Devils secured their place in the small school division championship with the comfortable win over one of its rivals.
Downers Grove North 72, Joliet Catholic 62: At the East Aurora Holiday Tournament, the Hilltoppers (6-6) dropped into the third-place game with a loss in the semifinal round.
Providence 51, Ridgewood 43: At the Maine East Tournament, the Celtics (5-7) moved into the semifinal round of the tournament with their victory.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marist 58, Joliet West 46: At the Morton College Christmas Tournament, the Tigers (8-5) dropped their second straight tournament game.
Providence 64, Downers Grove South 59: At the Sandburg Holiday Classic in Orland Park, Annalise Pietrzyk scored a school record 37 points as the Celtics (10-7) won their final tournament clash with a win.
Plainfield Central 56, Southland Prep 24: At the Montini Christmas Classic in Lombard, the Wildcats (5-7) rebounded from Tuesday’s opening loss with a win.
Na’Kiyah Robertson had a double-double for Plainfield Central with 15 points and 15 rebounds while Abigail Kearney added 14 points. Anelia Machalski scored nine points, and Aaliyah Frazier finished the day with eight.
Lockport 60, King 13: At the Perspectives Holiday Classic, the Porters won their first game of the day and earned their third win of the tournament with a commanding performance.
Lucy Hynes led the way for Lockport (10-7) with 13 points, Alaina Peetz scored 11, and Kaya Osinski, Caliyah Tate and Julie Sass each scored eight.
Minooka 35, Glenbard East 26: At the Sandburg Holiday Classic, Minnoka won its final tournament game to finish ninth in the tournament.
Peotone 44, Beecher 7: At the Peotone Holiday Tournament, the Blue Devils stayed undefeated this season with a dominating performance.
Mady Kibelkis finished the night with 12 points for Peotone (13-0), while Madi Schroeder, Jenna Hunter, Addie Graffeo and Marissa Velasco each scored six.
Peotone will play Joliet Catholic on Thursday for the tournament championship.
Kaneland 61, Lemont 48: At the Oswego Shootout, Lemont (7-7) dropped its third tournament game with a loss to the Knights.
Plainfield East 58, Romeoville 48: At the Sandburg Holiday Classic, the Bengals won their final game to finish third.
Alexis Sepulveda led Plainfield East (11-4) with 17 points, while Nia Wilkerson scored 16 and made all six of her free throws. Jocelyn Trotter added 13 points.
Lockport 44, Perspectives ITT/Joslin 17: At the Perspectives Holiday Classic, the Porters advanced to the tournament championship with their second win of the day.
Patricia Tamasauskas scored 11 points, and Peetz, Brooke Sartin and Tate each added six points.
Fieldcrest 59, Seneca 43: At the St. Bede Tournament, the Fighting Irish dropped their first tournament game after winning Tuesday.
Alyssa Zellers led Seneca (10-5) with nine points.
Plano 42, Reed-Custer 39: At the Lisle Holiday Classic, the Comets (7-9) were nosed out in a consolation round contest.
Washington 63, Plainfield North 49: At the State Farm Classic, a strong Washington squad ran away from Plainfield North in the second half to bump the Tigers into the fifth place bracket.
Lexi Salazar led all scorers with 20 points.
Coal City 65, Walther Christian 32: At the Lisle Holiday Classic, Mia Ferrias scored 19 points as the Coalers (10-4) collected a win in the consolation bracket.
Evanston 55, Lincoln-Way Central 37: At the Morton College Christmas Tournament, the Knights dropped their second straight tournament game.
Azyah Newson-Cole led Central (8-7) with 15 points, and Gracen Gehrke scored 10.
Lincoln-Way West 62, Oak Park-River Forest 40: At the Morton College Christmas Tournament, Ava Gugliuzza scored 20 points to advance the Warriors (11-3) in the consolation bracket.
GIRLS BOWLING
Landmark Mid-State Tournament: Lockport’s Paige Matiasek rolled a 1,323 and Morgan LiCausi tallied 1,282 to finish second and fourth overall, respectfully, to lead the Porters to a championship at the 20-team tournament.
Madi Lave (1,196) finished 11th while Abby Miller (1,169) and Cassie Kontos (1,126) ended their days with 16th- and 21st-place finishes, respectively.
Holly Staton led Lincoln-Way East (11th) by rolling a 1,123, good for 22nd overall, and Gabby Moran finished the day with a 1,085 to finish 33rd overall to lead Romeoville (15th).