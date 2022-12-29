Girls basketball: Lincoln-Way East fends off host Eagles to capture Sandburg Holiday Classic title

ORLAND PARK – Lana Kerley shook her head.
“That was the worst game I ever played,” she said.
But with the game tied and Lincoln-Way East needing a big basket, it was Kerley who delivered.
The junior guard hit the go-ahead 3-pointer from the right side with 1:29 to play, and the Griffins defeated the host Eagles 53-51 on Wednesday afternoon to capture the Sandburg Holiday Classic title.
Hayven Smith, who was named the tourney MVP, led Lincoln-Way East with 19 points and 13 rebounds. But Kerley, who made the all-tournament team and scored a season-high 25 points as the Griffins rallied down the stretch to defeat Plainfield East 63-59 in a semifinal on Tuesday, overcame her subpar start to step up with five big points at the end.
“The coaches teach me to keep shooting it, even if I’m in a slump,” said Kerley, who found herself open in transition and nailed the 3-pointer to give the Griffins (14-3) a 48-45 lead. “I just slowed myself down and got it.
“[The Eagles] did a good job on me on defense. But that left others open, and Hayven had a heck of a game.”
Sandburg (11-6) trailed most of the game but went on a 10-3 burst to start the fourth quarter and took a 45-39 lead on a driving layup by senior guard Claire Callaghan (nine points, eight rebounds) with 3:47 to play. Then Smith made a nice move inside to score. Junior guard Maddie Yacobozzi (six points) then converted four straight free throws, the last pair knotting the score at 45-45 with 1:49 left, and got a rebound which led to her outlet pass to Kerley for the big basket.
“It’s becoming ‘Clutch Kerley,’” Lincoln-Way East coach Jim Nair said. “She’s hit big shots in big moments for us.”
Kerley, who finished with seven points and nine rebounds, hit two free throws with 22.6 seconds remaining for a 52-48 lead. Junior guard Noor Ali swished a 3-pointer for the Eagles to draw them within a point with six seconds left. Yacobozzi, who scored all six of her points in the fourth quarter, made her first free throw with three seconds left. Smith, who is a 6-foot-5 post player, grabbed the rebound when the second free throw was missed, and the Griffins were the tourney champs.
“It feels great,” Smith said of winning the MVP and having the team capture the championship. “I’ve worked hard, and everyone on the team has worked hard. The team win is what really matters.”
Lincoln-Way East has no seniors on its nine-person roster. Both Kerley and Smith were on the varsity as freshmen. That was a COVID-shortened season which saw the Griffins finish with one win.
“Despite not having any seniors we have a lot of experience,” Smith said. “We’ve all grown a lot since [freshmen year]. Everyone has improved and it’s not about one person. We all share the basketball and everyone loves it.”
A 9-0 run helped the Griffins to an 11-10 lead after the first quarter. Trailing 15-14, they went on a 12-2 run to lead 26-17 at halftime. Makayla Kelly had all nine of her points in the first half and fellow junior guard Lilly Dockemeyer added eight points in the game for Lincoln-Way East.
Behind four points from junior forward Juliana Paddock (18 points, seven rebounds), Sandburg went on a 12-2 burst to open the third quarter to take a brief lead. But the Griffins led 36-35 after three. Senior guard Josie Canellis, who scored her 1,000th career point earlier this season, added 16 points for the Eagles.
“Hayven is much improved,” Nair said. “She’s averaged a double, double this season and has a great touch. Lana and Hayven have led us and have opened others up with their presence.
“We are growing each week. We were sloppy to start today (13 of the Griffin’s 17 turnovers were in the first half), and Sandburg played a great game. But we ground out the win.”
The two teams will be right back on the same court Jan. 5 to face each other in the opening SouthWest Suburban Conference Blue Division game for both teams.
“We had a solid game plan,” Sandburg coach Nick Fotopoulos said. “We knew Hayven would get hers, but we did a good job on their other players. But in the end, Lana Kerley got free in transition and hit the shot. That’s what good players do.”