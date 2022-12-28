Girls basketball: JCA outlasts Plainfield South at Peotone Holiday Classic

PEOTONE – It took a little while for Joliet Catholic Academy to figure out the defense that Plainfield South was playing Wednesday morning in the Peotone Blue Devils Holiday Classic.
The Cougars used a pressure defense throughout and forced JCA into 33 turnovers, including 20 in the first half. However, JCA got a pair of 3-pointers from Layla Pierce in the third quarter, then back-to-back transition baskets from Lanie Czerkies and Pierce in the fourth to begin to pull away in a 47-35 win. JCA (9-6), which made only four of 13 free throws in the first three quarters, was 9 for 10 in the fourth quarter to keep South (2-11) at bay.
“We knew we had to go on a run in the fourth quarter,” said Pierce, who led all scorers with 17 points. “We started kind of slow against the defense they were playing, but once we started to get the ball in the middle, it opened things up for us.
“We like to get out in transition, and we were able to do that and get a lead in the fourth quarter.”
With the game tied at 20 in the third quarter, Pierce turned a steal into a layup for the Angels before Faith Pietras (three points, team-high nine rebounds) made a free throw and Pierce followed with a 3-pointer for a 26-20 lead. South answered with 3-pointers from both Tierra Abner (five points) and Bre Cotton (seven points) to tie the game. Pierce hit another 3-pointer before the end of the quarter to give the Angels a 29-26 lead entering the fourth.
South pulled to within 29-27 on a free throw by Destinya McGruder (seven points, 10 rebounds) before JCA, which plays unbeaten Peotone for the tournament championship at 1 p.m. Thursday, scored six straight points on a putback by Pietras and the back-to-back transition baskets by Czerkies and Pierce.
“It wasn’t our prettiest game, for sure,” JCA coach Kaitlyn Williams said. “Maybe we ate a little too much ham during our Christmas break. It definitely took us awhile to get adjusted to their defense. Earlier in the season, we would get off to good starts, but not finish well. Lately, we have struggled at the start and then finished well. We need to get to where we are putting four good quarters together.
“We want to be a transition-type of team, so those fast break baskets in the fourth quarter were what we want to do. We have to have good rebounding in order to do that, and I thought we rebounded pretty well, especially Faith Pietras. Layla is our engine and makes us go, but we need everyone to step up and play their roles.”
Plainfield South countered JCA’s run with a 3-pointer by Demi Page (six points) and a free throw by Cotton to make it 35-31, but JCA’s Ingrid Troha came right back with a 3-pointer for a 38-31 Angel lead. After a putback bucket by Cotton and a free throw by McGruder, JCA made 9 of 10 free throws in the final minutes to put the game away.
“We had a lot of turnovers, especially early on,” Williams said. “Once we adjusted to their pressure and were able to take control, we stopped that and played well in the second half.”