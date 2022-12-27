The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, December 26, 2022

A huge first half push carried Bolingbrook to a 77-41 victory over Highland Park in the opening round of the Jack Tosh Classic on Monday.
The Raiders (7-3) put together a 25-2 scoring run late in the first half to blow the contest wide open.
Aries Hull led Bolingbrook with 17 points, while Donaven Younger and DJ Strong each had 12 points.
Bolingbrook will play York in the second round.
In other action at the tournament, Lemont defeated Downers Grove South 37-28.
Lemont (11-0) was in danger of taking its first loss of the season, but held Downers Grove South scoreless in the fourth quarter to secure its place in the second round, where it will face Conant.
Rokas Castillo led Lemont with 15 points, while Mateo Castillo chipped in 10.
Minooka also dropped its opening-round contest, falling to St. Ignatius 64-36.
Isaiah DuPree led all scorers with 15 points, while Nick Anderson added 10 for the Indians (1-10), who will face Glenbard West in a consolation game Tuesday.
Hinsdale Central Tournament: Lincoln-Way Central came up short in its opening-round matchup with Oswego East in a 58-51 loss.
The Knights (2-8) held a halftime lead, but were outscored 15-5 in the third quarter, contributing heavily to the loss.
Jack Barett led Lincoln-Way Central with 18 points and Jack Novak added 11 for the Knights, who will play Glenbard East in a consolation contest Tuesday.
Ottawa Marquette Tournament: Top-seeded Seneca (11-0) barreled into the quarterfinal round by rolling over Indian Creek 80-31.
Seneca will play Spring Valley Hall in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.
Sixth-seeded Reed-Custer (8-1) had little trouble dispatching Flanagan 63-38 in the opening round and will now face Wilmington (4-4), which upset third-seeded Putnam County 55-44 in a quarterfinal matchup.
Wyatt Thompson scored 23 points but Dwight dropped its tournament opener to No. 5 seed Serena 61-54.
The Trojans (3-9) will play Somonauk in a consolation contest Tuesday.
Earlville bested Gardner-South Wilmington 70-48 to send the Panthers (7-7) into the consolation round where it will face Woodland.
Girls Basketball
Joliet Catholic 36, Bradley-Bourbonnais 33: The Angels (8-8) won their opening-round game of pool play at the Blue Devil Classic in Peotone.
Layla Pierce paced JCA with 17 points.
Sandburg Holiday Tournament: Romeoville (8-8) breezed into the quarterfinals with a 63-46 win over West Chicago, then the Spartans bested Andrew to lock up a spot in the semifinals with a 42-36 win.
Romeoville will play the host school in the semifinal round Tuesday.
Minooka dropped a 59-35 decision to the host school in the opening round, but rebounded for a 50-37 win over Riverside-Brookfield in the consolation bracket.
Minooka will now play West Chicago in the consolation bracket semifinal round.
Lincoln-Way East (12-3) collected a 68-25 victory over Hammond Central in the opening round before dispatching Hinsdale South 52-31 to reach the semifinal round, where it will face Plainfield East, which earned wins over Richards and Providence.
Perspectives Holiday Tournament: Lockport opened up the tournament in style with a 43-30 victory over Westinghouse.
The Porters will play Christ the King in Round 2 of the event Tuesday.