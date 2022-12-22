December 22, 2022
The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Seneca survives road test

By Shaw Local News Network

Seneca head coach Brian Holman put it best after the Lady Irish contest at Serena Wednesday night; “Serena is a tough place to play and they were very well coached, and well prepared.” Seneca proved to be tougher as they outlasted Serena 37-36. Alyssa Zellers led the way with 12 points for Seneca (10-4) including a pair of second half three-pointers.

Boys Basketball

Reed-Custer 54, Gardner-South Wilmington 38: At Gardner, RC improved to 7-1 with the nonconference win over the Panthers. Cale Halpin had 19 points to lead GSW (7-6).

Girls Basketball

Morris 28, Streator 17: At Ottawa, junior Brooklyn Lind was everywhere for Morris at the Ottawa Holiday Tournament. She led Morris in scoring with 11 points and contributed with key steals and rebounds. Morris improved to 7-11 overall.

Minooka 47, Downers Grove South 46: At Downers Grove, Minooka captured the nonconference contest over the Mustangs. The Indians improved to 4-8.

Gardner-South Wilmington 60, Manteno 53: At Manteno, a month after losing to Manteno by 34, the Panthers and Addy Fair rebounded in a big way. Fair, only a junior, eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark with a breathtaking 37-point performance. GSW improved to 6-10 on the season.

Boys Wrestling

Joliet Catholic Academy wins quad: At Joliet, the top-ranked Hilltoppers rolled in a quadrangular meet Wednesday. JCA topped Carmel Catholic 78-6 and rolled over St. Patrick 68-3 to improve to 3-0 in duals this season.

