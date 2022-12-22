The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Seneca head coach Brian Holman put it best after the Lady Irish contest at Serena Wednesday night; “Serena is a tough place to play and they were very well coached, and well prepared.” Seneca proved to be tougher as they outlasted Serena 37-36. Alyssa Zellers led the way with 12 points for Seneca (10-4) including a pair of second half three-pointers.
Boys Basketball
Reed-Custer 54, Gardner-South Wilmington 38: At Gardner, RC improved to 7-1 with the nonconference win over the Panthers. Cale Halpin had 19 points to lead GSW (7-6).
Girls Basketball
Morris 28, Streator 17: At Ottawa, junior Brooklyn Lind was everywhere for Morris at the Ottawa Holiday Tournament. She led Morris in scoring with 11 points and contributed with key steals and rebounds. Morris improved to 7-11 overall.
Minooka 47, Downers Grove South 46: At Downers Grove, Minooka captured the nonconference contest over the Mustangs. The Indians improved to 4-8.
Gardner-South Wilmington 60, Manteno 53: At Manteno, a month after losing to Manteno by 34, the Panthers and Addy Fair rebounded in a big way. Fair, only a junior, eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark with a breathtaking 37-point performance. GSW improved to 6-10 on the season.
Boys Wrestling
Joliet Catholic Academy wins quad: At Joliet, the top-ranked Hilltoppers rolled in a quadrangular meet Wednesday. JCA topped Carmel Catholic 78-6 and rolled over St. Patrick 68-3 to improve to 3-0 in duals this season.