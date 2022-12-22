Boys basketball: Lockport imposes its will in win over Minooka

CHANNAHON – During the middle of Wednesday night’s game, Lockport coach Brett Hespell kept yelling one word over and over.
“Pace.”
The Porters took that word to heart as they pulled away in the second half to defeat Minooka 55-30 in a non-conference matchup.
Jaylen Falcon led the way with 19 points and sophomore guard Bryce Turner keeps impressing as he finished with 10 points in his fourth varsity game. The win is the fourth straight for the Porters (9-3), who are looking for their third consecutive winning season and fourth in the past five years.
“Bryce is doing a great job,” Hespell said. “Most sophomores would be timid and bashful in being brought up to the varsity. But he’s not that at all. It’s a credit to him to step in and be aggressive.”
Hespell was also happy with his team’s pace, especially in the second half.
“I just thought, ‘It’s a Wednesday night, there is a snowstorm coming, and finals are almost over,’” Hespell said of his keyword of pace. “We didn’t have a lot of energy early, so I was trying to energize them.”
It worked.
Ahead 24-19 at halftime, the Porters went on a 7-0 run to start the third quarter. Then, leading 33-24, they closed the quarter with an 8-0 spurt for a 41-24 lead after three. Senior guard Adam Labuda was the catalyst in the quarter as he scored all nine of his points in a 4:47 span.
Falcon, a junior guard, capped his night by making a pair of free throws with 5:56 remaining in the game for a 47-26 lead. He left the game then as the Porters played everyone down the stretch.
“We just had to do that, we just had to play our game,” Falcon said of Lockport’s second-half surge. “We were on their home court and their crowd was yelling at us. But we just had to play at our pace, not theirs.”
Turner thought so, too.
“They were trying to speed it up,” Turner said of the Indians. “But we wanted to get them to play at our pace. Once we did that, we knew weren’t going to lose.
“I might be a sophomore, but every single time I’m out there, I want to show that I can play at the varsity level.”
Lockport jumped out to a 9-0 lead midway through the first quarter. But the Indians rallied back on a pair of 3-pointers by senior guard Preston Van Pelt, who had a team-high 13 points, to knot it at 9-9 after the opening quarter.
Minooka tied it at 11 and 13, and had a few opportunities to take a lead, but never did. A basket by senior guard Quinton Hunter put the Porters ahead for good as they ended the first half on an 11-6 spurt in the final 3:41 of the second quarter.
“We did a good job on (Labuda) in the first half and then he got out and scored a lot in the third quarter,” Minooka coach Kevin Cain said. “It was nice that we fought back from being down 9-0 early and we stopped the bleeding. But the first four minutes of the third quarter is the most important time of the game and they smacked us in the mouth.”
As usual, the Porters will play in the 91st Annual Pontiac Holiday Tournament. They have not won an opening-round game there since 2010. Lockport will open the tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. against Peoria Manual. Last year, Manual beat the Porters, 68-67, in a second-round consolation matchup.
Turner was only a few years old in 2010. But his confidence showed through in his prediction for Pontiac.
“That’s going to change,” Turner said of the losing streak at Pontiac. “We are going to give it our all and get a W.”
Falcon is confident, too.
“Peoria Manual is a tough team that is scrappy, athletic and strong,” Falcon said. “But if we hit shots, box out, and play to the elite level that we can, we are going to get a win.”
Hespell knows that there are no easy games at Pontiac. He played at Pontiac for the Porters and helped them to a consolation championship there as a junior in 1999.
“Manual is a historic program,” Hespell said. “Six of the 16 teams at Pontiac are ranked in the top 15 in the state. It’s such a tough tournament.”
Unfortunately for the Indians, this has been a tough season. It was the sixth straight loss for Minooka (1-9).
The two teams split a pair of games last season.
“Last year was a signature win for us to defeat Lockport on the road,” Minooka coach Kevin Cain said. “The Porters are solid again this season. They don’t take bad shots.”
Junior guard Drew Gallagher added five points for Lockport. Senior swing players Nick Andreano (7 points) and Isaiah DuPree (5 points) also contributed for Minooka.
The Indians will be at the 48th Annual Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York starting on Monday, Dec. 26.
“We have an 8:30 a.m. game against St. Ignatius,” Cain said of the opening round at York. “So it doesn’t get any easier.”