The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 20

Dwight’s Wyatt Thompson poured in 35 points Tuesday to lead the host Trojans to a 70-54 nonconference victory over Ridgeview.
Conner Telford scored 19 points and Tristan Chambers added six in the win.
Wilmington 37, Momence 35: At Wilmington, Joey Cortese posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Wildcats to a nonconference victory.
Reid Juster had nine points and three rebounds, and Kyle Farrell chipped in with seven points and three rebounds.
Gardner-South Wilmington 40, Grant Park 39: At Gardner, Cale Halpin had 16 points to lead the Panthers to a River Valley Conference victory.
Gabe McHugh scored 11 and Dane Halpin added six.
Seneca 57, Newark 39: At Seneca, Paxton Giertz scored 18 to lead the Irish to a nonconference victory. Calvin Maierhofer added 12.
Sycamore 39, Morris 36: At Morris, the hosts fell short during nonconference action.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Joliet Catholic 59, Pontiac 49: At Ottawa, the Angels won during holiday tournament action.
BOYS WRESTLING
Seneca 49, Lisle 30: At Lisle, the Irish won in nonconference action.
Avery Phillips, Tommy Milton, Nick Grant, Nate Othon, Gunner Garland, Ryan Flynn, Collin Wright, Chris Peura and Alex Bogner each picked up wins.