December 20, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionFriday Night DrivePrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 20

By Shaw Local News Network

Dwight’s Wyatt Thompson poured in 35 points Tuesday to lead the host Trojans to a 70-54 nonconference victory over Ridgeview.

Conner Telford scored 19 points and Tristan Chambers added six in the win.

Wilmington 37, Momence 35: At Wilmington, Joey Cortese posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Wildcats to a nonconference victory.

Reid Juster had nine points and three rebounds, and Kyle Farrell chipped in with seven points and three rebounds.

Gardner-South Wilmington 40, Grant Park 39: At Gardner, Cale Halpin had 16 points to lead the Panthers to a River Valley Conference victory.

Gabe McHugh scored 11 and Dane Halpin added six.

Seneca 57, Newark 39: At Seneca, Paxton Giertz scored 18 to lead the Irish to a nonconference victory. Calvin Maierhofer added 12.

Sycamore 39, Morris 36: At Morris, the hosts fell short during nonconference action.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Joliet Catholic 59, Pontiac 49: At Ottawa, the Angels won during holiday tournament action.

BOYS WRESTLING

Seneca 49, Lisle 30: At Lisle, the Irish won in nonconference action.

Avery Phillips, Tommy Milton, Nick Grant, Nate Othon, Gunner Garland, Ryan Flynn, Collin Wright, Chris Peura and Alex Bogner each picked up wins.

PremiumGirls BasketballBoys BasketballWrestlingDwight PrepsMorris PrepsWilmington PrepsSeneca PrepsJoliet Catholic Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois