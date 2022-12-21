Girls basketball: Maziah Shelton helps power Joliet West past Metea Valley

JOLIET — Another word for power is force.
Both were apt descriptions for Maziah Shelton on Tuesday night.
Shelton, the starting power forward for Joliet West, was a force underneath all night, as she had a game-high 26 points and 15 rebounds to help the Tigers (8-3) past Metea Valley 59-43 in a nonconference contest.
Time after time, Shelton used her strength on the block to either get an offensive rebound and put the ball back up, or execute a pick-and-roll with one of the Tiger guards. When West was on defense and Metea put up a shot, more often than not, it was Shelton coming down the the rebound if the shot missed the mark.
“I take a lot of pride in my rebounding,” Shelton said. “There may be players taller than me out on the floor, but none of them are going to work harder than me.”
On more than one occasion, Shelton grabbed a defensive rebound, streaked up the court with the ball and finished at the other end.
“Maziah is a force for us,” West coach John Placher said. “She is just a ton on the glass and had a great game tonight. Destiny McNair had a nice game for us, too. When the two of them are playing well together, we can get on a roll.”
Such was the case early, as McNair scored West’s first basket, assisted on the next and drained a 3-pointer to put the Tigers ahead 7-0. A 3-pointer by Makayla Chism and a baseline jumper by McNair gave West a 12-2 lead. After Metea’s Sreehi Duggirola canned a 3-pointer and hit 1-of-2 free throws on the next trip for the Mustangs (1-12), Shelton got in the scoring column with a short jumper for a 14-6 Tiger lead. After Aly Shibovich scored for Metea to make it 14-8, the Tigers closed the first on a 7-0 run, highlighted by a steal and layup by Shelton and an old-fashioned three-point play by McNair, who finished with 14 points.
The two teams played even in the second quarter, and the Tigers took a 33-20 lead into halftime. Shelton scored eight of the Tigers’ 12 points in the quarter, while Brooke Schwall, who chipped in with six rebounds, scored all four of her points in the second. Chism finished with nine points for the Tigers.
“We do a good job of sharing the ball,” Shelton said. “For us, we are always looking for who has the open shot. We run a lot of motion in our offense and there’s always someone open for a shot. We do a good job of getting it to them.
“It’s fun to have the whole team contributing like that. Overall for the season, we are having fun, but taking it serious at the same time.”
The Tigers went on a 14-2 run to start the second half as Shelton scored eight of the points, to take a 47-22 lead with 3:06 left in the third. But, Metea refused to go away, scoring the next 11 points to pull to within 47-33 before McNair hit a shot at the buzzer to send West into the fourth with a 49-33 advantage.
Metea Valley scored the first two baskets of the fourth quarter to cut the West lead to 49-37 before a putback by Chism and a pair of free throws by Shelton got it back to a 16-point edge and the teams traded baskets the rest of the way.
“Give Metea a lot of credit,” Placher said. “They are the best one-win team I have seen in a while. Their guards were quick and they shot the ball well. We were up 25, but then we made a few mistakes. We have to be better situationally when we have a big lead.”