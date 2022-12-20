December 19, 2022
Shaw Local
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, December 19, 2022

Reed-Custer girls win in the Illinois Central Eight.

By Shaw Local News Network

In an Illinois Central Eight girls basketball game Monday, Brooklyn Harding scored 13 points and big games from Kaylee Tribble and Caelan Cole lifted Reed-Custer to a 41-31 win over visiting Wilmington.

Cole and Tribble combined for 20 points and 12 rebounds as R-C improved to 7-7, 3-2 in the ICE. Wilmington fell to 6-8, 2-3 in the ICE.

Hinsdale South 61, Lemont 38: At Lemont, in a nonconference contest, the Indians fell to the Hornets. Lemont falls to 7-4 overall.

Tri-Point 38, Gardner-South Wilmington 36: At Gardner, Addi Fair scored 24 points for the Panthers in the River Valley Conference contest. GSW fell to 5-10 overall, 3-1 in the RVC.

Peotone 60, Bishop McNamara 42: At Kankakee, three players scored in double figures for the Blue Devils, led by 19 points from Mady Kibelkis. Unbeaten Peotone (11-0, 5-0) received 18 from Madi Schroeder and 14 from Jenna Hunter.

Boys Basketball

Reed-Custer 72, Somonauk 31: At Somonauk, Lucas Foote led four Comets in double figures with 21 points. RC (6-1) shot 58% from the floor and received 14 points from Wes Shats, 13 from Cooper Smith and 12 from Jake McPherson.

Tinley Park 58, Lincoln-Way West 52: At Tinley Park, Jacob Bereza led all scorers with 25 points for the Warriors in the nonconference contest. West fell to 5-6 on the season.

