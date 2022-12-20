Girls basketball: Huge fourth quarter boosts Lincoln-Way West past Lincoln-Way East

NEW LENOX – Before Monday night’s game against District 210 rival Lincoln-Way East, Ava Gugliuzza of Lincoln-Way West was recognized for scoring her 1,500th career point last week. During the presentation, she was described as “one of the most decorated players in Lincoln-Way West history.”
Then she proceeded to show everyone in attendance why.
Gugliuzza keyed a 20-0 run by the Warriors (10-2) in the fourth quarter that erased a 44-32 Lincoln-Way East lead and was enough to allow West to come away with a 52-51 victory.
Gugliuzza hit three 3-pointers for nine of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter. Teammate Raylin Caballero hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth, while freshman Molly Finn had another.
“It seemed like the whole game, up until the fourth quarter, we were kind of slow,” Gugliuzza said. “When the fourth quarter came, we said, ‘We gotta push it. We have to do it now.’ We were down 10 to start the quarter and then they scored right away and put us down 12.
“Then we hit like three 3-pointers in a row and that sparked us on defense, too. Those shots changed the momentum, and we felt like this was our game. That was probably one of our best quarters of the year.”
Lincoln-Way West coach Ryan White had to agree.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of a game where we scored 20 straight points in the fourth quarter,” White said. “These girls faced a 9-, 10-point deficit a couple of times tonight, 12 at the start of the fourth quarter, but they never gave up and just kept going.
“The defensive intensity picked up and we hit some shots. Ava was out there doing Ava things, but we got some big shots from other players, too. Raylin hit a couple of big 3s, and Reagan Seivert got us a few buckets in the third quarter. We’re much better when we have the balance like that.”
Lincoln-Way East (10-3) took a 10-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended the lead to 15-6 early in the second on a basket by 6-5 junior Hayven Smith (15 points, 14 rebounds) and a 3-pointer by Lilly Dockemeyer (15 points). West showed signs of things to come by scoring the next eight points on a bucket by Caroline Smith (4 points, team-high 9 rebounds) and back-to-back 3-pointers by Gugliuzza to cut it to 15-14. East answered with 3-pointers by Payton Knecht and Maddie Yakobozzi to move ahead 21-14. A Gugliuzza triple and baskets by Finn and Smith tied it before Smith scored just before halftime to give the Griffins a 23-21 lead at halftime.
West took a 28-26 lead with 6:00 to play in the third before East went on a 16-4 run to close the period with a 42-32 lead. Lana Kerley scored eight of the Griffins’ 19 points in the quarter, while Smith and Dockemeyer each had five.
Smith scored underneath early in the fourth to give the Griffins a 44-32 lead before West mounted its comeback.
“We did a good job of adjusting at halftime and put 19 points up in the third quarter,” East coach Jim Nair said. “You have to give credit to West. They can really shoot the ball, and they knocked down some big shots.
“We had trouble getting Hayven the ball in the post, and we couldn’t buy a basket in the fourth quarter. Any time you play another Lincoln-Way team, it’s like a playoff atmosphere. It was a fun game with a great crowd.”
Gugliuzza was more than pleased to come away with a win over a district rival.
“Lincoln-Way games are always fun, plus East is a real good team,” she said. “This win should give us confidence going into a tough Christmas tournament and then into conference after Christmas. We only have eight players on our team, but we have faith in everyone to do their job.”