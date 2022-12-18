The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 17

HINSDALE – A strong lineup from top to bottom helped Joliet Catholic Academy’s wrestling team win the championship Saturday at the 56th Annual Rex Whitlach Invitational. The Hilltoppers finished the 25-team event with 250 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Warren’s total of 165.5. Lincoln-Way West took sixth with 145.5 points, while Lemont (87.5) was 14th and Minooka (86.5) was 15th.
Dillan Johnson of JCA dominated the 285-pound field, recording a pin in all four of his matches en route to the championship. Teammate Gylon Sims also went 4-0 in winning the 120-pound title, as did Mason Alessio to win the title at 160.
Taking second for JCA were Noah Avina (106), Jason Hampton (113), Luke Hamiti (145) and Hunter Powell (220), while Nico Ronchetti (182) finished sixth, Nolan Vogel (132) and Jake Hamiti (138) finished seventh, and Aurelio Munoz (126) finished eighth.
Lincoln-Way West was led by Jase Salin’s title at 126, while Nate Elstner (182) and Anthony Sherman (195) each took fourth. Carter Guzman was fifth at 132 for the Warriors, while Carter DeBenedetto (106) was sixth, Jacob Siwinski (120) was seventh, and Hunter Anderson (113) and Tyler Mansker (145) were eighth.
For Lemont, Nathan Wrublik finished second at 182, Carter Mikolajcza (120) and Alex Pasquale (285) were third, and Johnny O’Connor (145) took fifth.
Minooka got a fourth-place finish from Cale Stonisch at 138, while Damien Flores (120), Dominic Schiavone (132) and Elijah Munoz (152) were sixth, Hunter Coons (195) was seventh, and Lukas Shipla (182) was eighth.
Robert E. Porter Invitational: Joliet West captured the championship of the 21-team event. The Tigers got a first-place finish from Carson Weber at 126, seconds from Marcus Godfrey (138), Austin Perella (145), Gavin Garcia (160), Reid Hogan (170), Jovon Johnson (195), Tyler Koulis (220), and Wyatt Schmitt (285), a third place from Colin Flynn (132), and a fifth place from Marquell Godfrey (126).
Raptor Invitational: At Rich Township, Romeoville finished third in the 14-team event. Brian Farley won the title at 113 for the Spartans, while Savion Essiet was second at 106. Bryson McDonald was fourth at 120, Kaden McShaw was third at 138, Mason Gougis was second at 170, and Johnathan Espinoza-Luna was fourth at 220.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Joliet West 83, Neenah (Wisc.) 70: The Tigers (9-2) won the championship in Madison, Wisconsin behind 24 points from Jeremy Fears, 21 from Jeremiah Fears, 16 from Justus McNair, and 10 from Matthew Moore.
Plainfield North 71, Sycamore 41: Donovan Collins and Evan Czarnik each scored 14 points to lead the Tigers (7-4) to the nonconference win, while Jeffrey Fleming added 12.
21st Century (IN) 81, Bolingbrook 77: At the Chicagoland Coaches United Shootout at Triton College, Mekhi Cooper led Bolingbrook (6-3) with 25 points, while Keon Alexander had 16 points and eight rebounds.
Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Ridgeview 52: Cale Halpin led the Panthers (6-5) with 19 points in the nonconference win, while Bennet Grant had 18 points and Gabe Matteson scored 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marist 65, Plainfield East 61: The Bengals (8-3) dropped the nonconference game despite 29 points from Jocelyn Trotter. Lexi Sepulveda added 14 points for East, while Nia Wilkerson added 12.
Herscher 42, Coal City 39: Audrey Cooper led Coal City (8-3, 3-2) with 10 points in the Illinois Central Eight loss. Abby Gagliado scored nine points, while Makenzie Henline had seven points and a team-leading 10 rebounds.
Minooka 44, West Aurora 38: The Indians (3-8, 3-2) picked up the Southwest Prairie Conference win Friday night as Makenzie Brass led with 15 points. Freshman Madelyn Kiper scored eight points, while Kennedi Brass added seven.