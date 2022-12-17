The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, December 16

Isaiah Molette knocked down two free throws with 11 seconds remaining Friday to put Joliet Central ahead for good in a 92-91 win over host Plainfield Central in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Oswego East 63, Plainfield North 61: At Plainfield, Donovan Collins had 24 points but the Tigers fell during SPC play. Evan Czarnik added 15 points.
Peotone 56, Reed-Custer 45: At Peotone, Miles Heflin led the Devils with 25 points and eight rebounds during an Illinois Central Eight victory.
Brandon Weiss had 16 points, and Lucas Gesswein added eight.
Streator 72, Coal City 71: At Coal City, Logan Aukland had 19 points to lead the Bulldogs to an ICE victory.
Carter Garrelts had 25 points for the Coalers.
Lockport 52, Lincoln-Way Central 44: Adam Labuda had 13 points for the Porters as they edged out the Knights and improved to 7-3 on the season in the process.
Joliet West 69, LaCrosse Central (Wisc.) 55: The Tigers claimed a win in the semifinal round of the 60Eight Tournament.
Jeremiah Fears led Joliet West with 21 points, while Jeremy Fears added 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
The Tigers (8-2) will play Neelah (Wisc.) in the tournament championship on Saturday.
Nazareth 53, Joliet Catholic 48: Tyler Surin had 16 points but the Hilltoppers (4-5) fell just short in an East Suburban Catholic Conference matchup.
Lemont 59, T.F. South 47: Lemont’s record remained unblemished at 10-0 as it picked up a South Suburban Conference victory.
De La Salle 58, Providence 42: The Celtics (3-7) came up short in a Chicago Catholic League matchup.
Romeoville 64, Plainfield East 51: Troy Cicero scored 18 points to lead Romeoville to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Meyoh Swansey also added 11 points and Aaron Brown chipped in 10 for the Spartans (8-3, 4-1).
West Aurora 63, Minooka 21: It was a rough night for the Indians in a Southwest Prairie Conference matchup.
Minooka dropped to 1-7 with the loss.
Morris 78, Rochelle 69: At Rochelle, Jack Wheeler had 27 points to lead Morris to an Interstate 8 victory.
Wilmington 50, Herscher 43: The Wildcats picked up a narrow Illinois Central Eight Conference win to improve to 2-4 on the season.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Plainfield North 55, Oswego East 35: At Plainfield, Lexi Salazar had 19 points to lead the Tigers to a SPC victory. Ruby Davis chipped in seven more.
BOYS WRESTLING
Joliet Central 46, Romeoville 26: At Romeoville, the Steelmen came away with a SPC dual victory.
Roberto Lara (160), Andre Miller (195), Charles Walker (220), Gustavo Ramos (285), Isiah Kan (113), Alex Fernandez (126), Ed Mendez (132) and Ignacio Cerritos (152) each picked up wins.