The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, December 15, 2022

A long week of girls basketball for Seneca was wrapped up in a nice holiday bow, thanks to senior Kennedy Hartwig.
Her 29-point effort helped to hold off Newark 61-58 Thursday night. Hartwig had plenty of help, as Faith Baker chipped in with 15 points, and sophomore Ella Sterling added nine.
Seneca improved to 9-4 overall.
Lockport 42, Stagg 26: At Palos Heights, Patricija Tamasauskas handled the ball in key stretches for the Porters in their fifth straight win. She also scored 14 points to lead Lockport (7-6).
Lincoln-Way Central 60, Sandburg 47: At New Lenox, Azyah Newson-Cole scored 21 points as the Knights bounced back with an impressive SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Keira Hunt scored 16, and Gracen Gehrke added 12 for LWC (8-5).
Thornton Fractional South 58, Lemont 39: At Lansing, the Indians suffered their first loss in the South Suburban Conference, falling to the Red Wolves. Lemont is now 7-3, 2-1 in the SSC.
Manteno 42, Morris 32: At Manteno in an Interstate 8 Conference contest, Morris fell to Manteno. Morris is now 6-9 and 0-5 in conference.
Reed-Custer 42, Somonauk 26: Calean Cole and Kaylee Tribble scored 10 points apiece for R-C (6-7). The Comets outscored Somonauk 22-9 in the second half.
Boys Swimming
Lincoln-Way Central 94, Stagg 69: At New Lenox, Jack Mroz and Ethan Pajula won a pair of events each for the Knights. Central captured the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relays en route to the dual-meet win.
Boys Wrestling
Lemont wins two in quad meet: At Lemont in two duals with South Suburban Conference foes, Lemont came out on top. The Indians defeated Tinley Park 68-11 and Hillcrest 54-18. Julian Villianatos, Daniel Taylor, Edwards McKeough and Nicholas Persak were among the winners for Lemont.
Lincoln-Way West 43, Andrew 22: At Tinley Park, Karter Guzman, Luke Siwinski, Tyler Mansker, Haden Anderson and Jimmy Talley all won by fall in the SWSC dual meet.
Nate Elstner, Anthony Sherman, Vinnie Pinto and Jimmy Slowik were also winners for West.
Sycamore 48, Morris 33: At Sycamore in an Interstate 8 contest, Morris fell to the Spartans. Carter Skoff Jordan Martinez, Kazden Klinker, Andrew Peterson, Tyler Semlar and AJ Franzetti had wins for Morris.
Girls Bowling
Sandburg 1,492, Bolingbrook 1,055: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders fell in SouthWest Suburban Conference action.
Lincoln-Way East 1,819, Lincoln-Way Central 1,238: At New Lenox, Samantha Mann led the Knights in total pins (341) and high game (199).