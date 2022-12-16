Girls basketball: Smothering defense leads Plainfield East past Romeoville

ROMEOVILLE – What was a close girls basketball game in the early going Thursday night turned into a runaway victory for Plainfield East, as the Bengals used an 11-0 run to close the first half and continued to pull away in a 65-30 Southwest Prairie Conference victory over Romeoville.
Romeoville, playing in its third game this week, kept the score close at the start. Laila Houseworth made a pair of quick baskets to give the Spartans (7-7, 2-3 SPC) a 4-0 lead, but East (8-2, 5-0) showed signs of things to come by scoring the next 12 points. Nia Wilkerson had seven of her nine points in the stretch, and she also finished the game with eight rebounds.
Wilkerson was all over the floor, playing on the block on defense, but bringing the ball up the court and initiating the offense. She used her quickness to get into the lane and was equally adept at distributing or finishing.
“On defense, I play on the block so I can get rebounds,” Wilkerson said. “On offense, I bring the ball up the court. Coach [Anthony Waznonis] has the confidence in me and trusts me to do that.
“We just go for the best look. Whoever has the best look takes the shot. We like to play fast and get out in transition.”
Romeoville, which was led by Jadea Johnson’s eight points, was able to keep the Bengals from opening up their transition game through the first quarter, as they rallied to tighten the score to 14-10 at the first break. After Lexi Sepulveda got free for a fast-break layup for two of her game-high 22 points, Romeoville’s Arianna Nance made a pair of free throws to close it to 16-12.
That was all Romeoville scored in the second quarter.
Sepulveda had two more fast-break layups in the quarter, Wilkerson and Anna Jenkins (8 points, 10 rebounds) each made a pair of free throws, and Madison Fauth closed the half with a 3-pointer for a 27-12 halftime lead for East.
Romeoville’s offense improved in the third quarter, as the Spartans scored 13 points. It wasn’t enough, however, as Sepulveda scored 15 by herself, mainly in drives into the lane. She also hit a 3-pointer. Spurred by her spurt, the Bengals took a 48-25 lead into the fourth and cruised the rest of the way.
“We have a lot of talent on this team,” Wilkerson said. “We don’t have to depend on one or two players to do everything. Lexi is a great player, and she had a great game, but there are a lot of other players on this team that can do that, too.
“We don’t care who scores. It’s whoever has the best shot. That keeps everyone involved.”
Waznonis felt the game went according to the Bengals’ plan.
“We figured some things out defensively in the second quarter,” he said. “We knew we had to play the passing lanes because they like to skip pass a lot. The girls figured it out and showed what they can do.
“Romeoville is a good team, and their starting five is very talented. We felt that we could go a little deeper than them, and it worked out. This was their third game in four days, so we thought if we kept the pressure on, we would tire them out, and we did.”