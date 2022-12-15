The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Providence Catholic’s Annalise Pietrzyk scored 24 points and Molly Knight kicked in 13 to lead the Celtics to a 59-30 rout of the host Spartans at the Marian Catholic Invitational on Wednesday night.
With the win, Providence (6-5) advances to face Lincoln-Way East in Friday night’s championship game.
Gabi Bednar added 10 points for Providence, and the defense played by Sydney Spencer and Bella Morey led the way for the Celtics.
Lincoln-Way East 62, Oak Forest 22: At Chicago Heights, the Griffins put away the Bengals to advance to the Marian Catholic Invitational title game. East improved to 9-2.
Lockport 52, Eisenhower 18: At Oak Lawn, the Porters moved into the title game of the Lady Spartan Holiday Tournament by picking up their fourth straight win. Thirteen players played, and 11 scored for Lockport (6-6).
Thornton Fractional South 63, Romeoville 53: At Oak Lawn, the Spartans fell for the first time in three games at the Lady Spartan Holiday Tournament. Romeoville fell to 7-6 overall this season.
Gardner-South Wilmington 46, Milford 34: At Gilman, Addi Fair matched Milford point for point, pouring in 34 points to lead the Panthers at the Iroquois West Tournament. The Panthers finished 2-2 in the tournament and improved to 5-9 overall.
Boys Wrestling
Seneca wins two duals: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish captured two duals, defeating Pontiac 44-27 and Reed-Custer 49-30. Ethan Othon (113 pounds), Tommy Milton (120), Justin Goslin (132), Nathan Othon (145), Collin Wright (170), and Chris Peura (195) were winners for Seneca. Kris Budick, Jeremy Eggleston, Landon Markle, Rex Pfeifer, and Gunnar Berg won matches for R-C.
Boys Bowling
Providence 3,038, Lockport 2,994: At Lockport, Austin LiCausi had the high game for the Porters in their loss, rolling a 253. Jason Laba had the high series of 673 for Lockport, with a high game of 237.
Yorkville 2,760, Romeoville 2,646: At Romeoville, Dale Hostmann had the high series of 637 to lead the way for the Spartans in a loss. Jesus Villa added a high game of 187 and a series of 525 for Romeoville.