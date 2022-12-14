The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 13

Make it six wins in a row for the Lincoln-Way East boys basketball team.
The Griffins (8-1, 1-0 SouthWest Suburban Conference Blue) continued their impressive early-season run Tuesday night, scoring a 55-39 win over Andrew.
George Bellevue led a balanced Lincoln-Way East attack with 13 points, while Kyle Olagbegi had 12 points and Kaiden Ross had 11 points to go with eight assists.
Boys basketball
Joliet Catholic Academy 57, Plainfield South 43: The Hilltoppers got 17 points from Tyler Surin, 15 from Anthony Birsa and nine from James Pilapil to pick up the nonconference win and improve to 4-4 on the year.
Fenwick 44, Providence Catholic 32: The Celtics dropped to 3-6 with the loss.
Lincoln-Way Central 49, St. Francis de Sales 39: The Knights improved to 2-6 with the nonconference win.
Lincoln-Way West 53, Sandburg 48: Jacob Bereza led all scorers with 17 points for the Warriors (5-4), while Tyler Gabriel scored 14 and Eli Bach added 13.
Seneca 57, Gardner-South Wilmington 41: The Fighting Irish remained unbeaten at 8-0 with the nonconference victory. GSW (5-5) led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter, but Seneca rallied to take a 26-18 halftime lead and never looked back. Cale Halpin led GSW with 16 points.
Reed-Custer 75, Wilmington 49: The Comets improved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the Illinois Central Eight with the win. Ryder Meents led Wilmington (1-4) with 19 points, while Cade McCubbin had 11 points and six rebounds. Reid Juster chipped in with 10 points and four boards for the Wildcats.
Girls basketball
Lincoln-Way West 73, Sandburg 53: Ava Gugliuzza led the Warriors (9-2) with 23 points, scoring her 1,500th career point along the way. Payton Madi chipped in with 11 points.
Bolingbrook 61, Bradley-Bourbonnais 36: The Raiders (12-0) remained unbeaten with the victory. Bolingbrook led 22-8 at the end of the first quarter before Bradley-Bourbonnais closed to within 27-21 at halftime. Defense took over for the Raiders as they allowed only 15 points in the second half.
Carmel Catholic 42, Lincoln-Way Central 35: At the Exam Jamm in Lake Zurich, Azyah Newson-Cole had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead the Knights (7-5), while Gracen Gehrke scored 11 and Gianna Amadio had five points and four steals.
Waubonsie Valley 77, Plainfield North 60: The Tigers fell to 8-2 with the nonconference loss.
Lemont 40, Reed-Custer 18: Kaylee Tribble led the Comets (5-7) with seven points in the nonconference loss, while Brooklyn Harding and Natalie Flores each scored three.
Girls bowling
Lockport 1,859, Bolingbrook 1,135: Paige Matiasek led the way for the Porters with a two-game series of 454, while teammate Cassie Kontos rolled a 445. Bolingbrook was led by Shawne Fizer’s 338.
Lincoln-Way West 1,630, Lincoln-Way Central 1,130: Samantha Mann had the high two-game series for the Knights with 288, while Marrisa Culver rolled a 242.