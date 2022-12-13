December 12, 2022
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, Dec. 12

Joliet Catholic girls basketball edges St. Laurence in ESCC

In front of the home crowd Monday night, the Joliet Catholic Academy girls basketball team picked up a 49-45 win over East Suburban Catholic Conference rival St. Laurence.

Layla Pierce was the leading scorer for the Angels, who improved to 4-6 on the season.

Joliet Catholic's Sophia Mihelich (21) shoots a jump shot against St. Laurence on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Joliet.

Joliet Catholic's Sophia Mihelich shoots a jump shot against St. Laurence on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Joliet. (Dean Reid/Dean Reid)

Lockport 38, Oak Lawn 36: In the Oak Lawn Invitational, the Porters (5-6) led 16-2 after one quarter and held a 29-10 advantage before Oak Lawn rallied late to tie it. Lockport, however, was able to seal the victory at the free-throw line. Patricija Tamasauakas led Lockport with 10 points.

Peotone 61, Lisle 36: Mady Kibelkis led the Blue Devils (10-0, 5-0) to the Illinois Central Eight win with 18 points, while Jenna Hunter scored 15. Madi Schroeder added 12.

Prairie Central 58, Coal City 27: The Coalers (8-2) were outscored 15-2 in the first quarter and never recovered in the nonconference loss. Makayla Henline and Abby Gagliardo each scored six points to lead Coal City.

Wilmington 47, Gardner-South Wilmington 32: At Iroquois West Holiday Hoops, Addy Fair and Hannah Balcom each scored 12 points for GSW (4-9). Lexi Liaromatis led Wilmington (4-6) with 16 points.

Boys basketball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 57, Bolingbrook 47: The Raiders (6-2) trailed 28-22 at halftime and 42-36 after three quarters. They pulled to within 51-47 with 1:24 remaining, but got no closer.

DJ Strong led Bolingbrook with 17 points, while Keon Alexander had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Reed-Custer 72, Clifton Central 52: The Comets improved to 4-0 with the nonconference victory.

