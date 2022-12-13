The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, Dec. 12

In front of the home crowd Monday night, the Joliet Catholic Academy girls basketball team picked up a 49-45 win over East Suburban Catholic Conference rival St. Laurence.
Layla Pierce was the leading scorer for the Angels, who improved to 4-6 on the season.
Lockport 38, Oak Lawn 36: In the Oak Lawn Invitational, the Porters (5-6) led 16-2 after one quarter and held a 29-10 advantage before Oak Lawn rallied late to tie it. Lockport, however, was able to seal the victory at the free-throw line. Patricija Tamasauakas led Lockport with 10 points.
Peotone 61, Lisle 36: Mady Kibelkis led the Blue Devils (10-0, 5-0) to the Illinois Central Eight win with 18 points, while Jenna Hunter scored 15. Madi Schroeder added 12.
Prairie Central 58, Coal City 27: The Coalers (8-2) were outscored 15-2 in the first quarter and never recovered in the nonconference loss. Makayla Henline and Abby Gagliardo each scored six points to lead Coal City.
Wilmington 47, Gardner-South Wilmington 32: At Iroquois West Holiday Hoops, Addy Fair and Hannah Balcom each scored 12 points for GSW (4-9). Lexi Liaromatis led Wilmington (4-6) with 16 points.
Boys basketball
Bradley-Bourbonnais 57, Bolingbrook 47: The Raiders (6-2) trailed 28-22 at halftime and 42-36 after three quarters. They pulled to within 51-47 with 1:24 remaining, but got no closer.
DJ Strong led Bolingbrook with 17 points, while Keon Alexander had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Reed-Custer 72, Clifton Central 52: The Comets improved to 4-0 with the nonconference victory.