The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 10

Two area boys basketball teams took on Chicago Public League Red-West clubs in the Team Rose Shootout and came away victorious.
Lincoln-Way East (7-1) got 24 points from George Bellevue and 17 from Tylon Tolliver to defeat Westinghouse 63-51. Meanwhile, Lemont (9-0) remained unbeaten with a 60-51 win over Lane as Rokas Castillo scored 21 points and Matas Castillo added 15.
Boys basketball
Lincoln-Way West 69, Homewood-Flossmoor 67 (OT): Eli Bach hit a game-winner in overtime to push the Warriors (4-4) past the Vikings. Tyler Gabriel led West with 28 points, while Bach and Jacob Bereza each scored 17.
Plainfield North 69, Normal West 46: Demir Ashiru led the Tigers (6-3) to the non-conference win with 17 points. Gerald Floyd scored 16 points for North, while Donovan Collins added 10.
Romeoville 61, Lift for Life 53: Meyoh Swansey scored 24 points to pace the Spartans (7-2) in the Game Day Midwest Showdown in St. Louis. Troy Cicero, Jr. scored 17 points to give him 1,000 in his career combined at Joliet Central and Romeoville.
Morris 56, Wilmington 54: After trailing 27-21 at halftime, Morris shot 13 of 18 from the field in the second half, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, to record the win. Sophomores Jack Wheeler and Brett Bounds each scored 14 points, while senior Gage Phillips scored 13 and senior Ashton Yard had 12.
Coal City 50, Manteno 47: Cason Headley led Coal City (2-5, 1-2) to the Illinois Central Eight win with 29 points, while Carter Garrelts scored 12.
Reed-Custer 51, Lisle 48: Jace Christian led the Comets (3-0, 3-0) to the Illinois Central EIght win with 16 points, while Jake McPherson scored 12 and Wesley Shats added 10.
Girls basketball
Bolingbrook 63, Westfield (MI) Prep 48: At the Best of Michigan Shootout, the Raiders improved to 10-0 with the win. Yahaira Bueno led Bolingbrook with 16 points, while Persais Williams had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Jasmine Jones had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Angelina Smith had 11 points and eight assists.
Boys wrestling
Walsh Jesuit Ironman: At Walsh, Ohio, Lockport’s Brayden Thompson won the 190-pound title, while Joliet Catholic Academy’s Dillan Johnson won the championship at 285.
Sandburg Quad: Joliet West went 2-1 on the day, defeating Lemont and Stevenson and losing to Sandburg.
Lincoln-Way West 56, Bradley-Bourbonnais 18: The Warriors picked up the win Friday night. Carter Dibeneditto (106), Jesse Salin (126), Karter Guzman (132), Jimmy Slowik (160), Anthony Sherman (195), Nick Kavarious (220), and Michael Bylatis (285) all recorded pins for West.
Rex Lewis Invitational: Morris finished 10th at the Buffalo Grove event. Tyler Semlar took second at 145, while AJ Franzetti finished fifth at 182.
Girls wrestling
Pontiac Munch Tournament: Joliet Township finished second at the 40-team event Friday, while Minooka took fourth. Seneca’s Sammie Griesen became the first girl to participate for Seneca in an IHSA-sanctioned event and finished fourth at 130 pounds.