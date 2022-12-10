The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, December 9

Miles Heflin had 21 points to lead Peotone boys basketball to a 54-24 Illinois Central Eight victory over Herscher on Friday.
Hunter Becker had nine points and Wil Graffeo, Brandon Weiss, and Lucas Gesswein each added eight.
Seneca 68, Woodland 38: At Seneca, Brandon Ellis had 23 points to lead the Irish to the win.
Paxton Giertz added 17 points.
Streator 60, Wilmington 34: At Streator, Ryder Meents had 12 points during Illinois Central Eight action.
Reid Juster had seven points and four rebounds, and Ryan Nelson had two points and eight rebounds.
Lincoln-Way East 78, Bradley-Bourbonnais 46: At Bradley, BJ Powell led the Griffins with 17 points during a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory.
George Bellevue added 12 and Josh Janowski had 11.
Donovan 69, Gardner-South Wilmington 61: At Gardner, Cale Halpin had 27 points but the Wildcats fell in River Valley Conference action.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
La Salle-Peru 54, Morris 22: At La Salle, Abby Hougas had seven points and four rebounds during an Interstate 8 Conference victory.
Brooklyn Lind had eight points and two steals.
BOYS WRESTLING
Lincoln-Way East 44, Sandburg 24: At Sandburg, the Griffins won nine of 14 matches during a SWSC victory.
Kaidge Richardson, Tyson Zvonar, Brayden Mortell, Connor Koehler, Zach LaMonto, Ari Zaeske, Caden O’Rourke, David Wuske and Ryan Stingily each picked up wins.
Joliet West 57, Romeoville 15: At Joliet, the Tigers dominated during Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Tyler Koulis, Wyatt Schmitt, Payton Hudson, Colin Morgan, Colin Flynn, Marcus Godfrey, Nijee Harris and Julian Hernandez had wins.
Lemont 57, Reavis 21: At Lemont, Lemont won during a South Suburban Conference victory.
Lemont 45, Richards 30: At Lemont, the hosts picked up a conference win.