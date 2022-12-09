The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

A balanced scoring attack provided the right remedy for the Joliet West girls basketball team in its 50-30 win over Joliet Central in a contest played at Joliet Junior College.
Maziah Shelton led West with 15 points. Destiny McNair and Makayla Chism added 10 points each and Alayna Redditt chipped in with eight for the Tigers. West improved to 6-3 overall and 2-1 in the Suburban Prairie Conference. Central fell to 2-6, 1-2 in the SPC.
Boys Basketball
Lemont 68, Tinley Park 39: At Tinley Park, Conor Murray scored 22 points as Lemont stayed perfect on the season. Matas Castillo added 19 for Lemont (8-0, 3-0 South Suburban Conference).
Girls Basketball
Lockport 47, Andrew 42: At Tinley Park, a 16-1 second half run lifted the Porters to the road SWSC win. Kaya Osinski led all scorers with 13 points for Lockport (3-6, 1-2 in the SWSC). Alaina Peetz and Pat Tamasauskas had 10 points each for Lockport.
Peotone 49, Reed-Custer 20: At Peotone, the unbeaten streak extended to nine for the Blue Devils as they cruised over the Comets. Jenna Hunter led the way for Peotone with 17 points and Madi Schroeder added 12 for Peotone (9-0, 3-0 in the Illinois Central Eight). R-C (5-6, 1-2) was led by Kaylee Tribble with 12 points.
Gardner-South Wilmington 51, St. Anne 28: At Donovan, the Panthers picked up the road win in the River Valley Conference. GSW improved to 3-7 overall, 3-1 in the RVC.
Homewood-Flossmoor 51, Lincoln-Way West 25: At New Lenox, Peyton Madl scored 10 points to lead West. It was the first loss of the season for the Warriors (8-1, 1-1 in the SWSC).
Lincoln-Way East 52, Bradley-Bourbonnais 32: At Frankfort, Lana Kerley scored 16 points to lead the Griffins in the SWSC contest. Lilly Dockemeyer tallied 13 points, while Hayven Smith totaled 12 points and led East (5-2, 1-1 in the SWSC) in rebounds.
Bolingbrook 49, Lincoln-Way Central 39: At New Lenox, the Raiders stayed perfect in the SWSC with the road win. Gracen Gehrke had 11 points for LWC (7-4, 1-1). Bolingbrook is now 10-0, 2-0 in the SWSC.
Seneca 48, Roanoke-Benson 46: At Roanoke, the Irish outscored RB 16-8 in the final quarter for the win. Kennedy Hartwig scored 18 to lead Seneca (8-2, 5-0 in the Tri-County Conference).
Boys Swimming
Joliet Central 88, Lincoln-Way West 78: At Joliet, the Steelmen captured all but two events in the dual meet with the Warriors. Vaughn Craven, Ryan Bates, Benjamin Clark, Tate Thomas and Marco Rodriguez won individual races for Joliet. Brayden Beckes was an individual winner for West.
Lincoln-Way East 114, Benet Academy 68: At Frankfort, Sebastian Leal and Joey Lundgren won a pair of individual events each for East. The Griffins also captured two of the three relays. Nate Jackson set a school record scoring 280.65 points in diving for East.
Morris 119, Pontiac 50: At Morris, Nic DeLuca and Cameron James won a pair of events each for Morris. The hosts also won the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Boys Wrestling
Seneca wrestling splits: At Dwight, the Fighting Irish split a pair of duals. Seneca defeated Dwight 68-12, and fell to Clifton Central 42-33. Chris Peura, Colin Wright, Asher Hamby, Nate Othon, Ethan Othon and Wyatt Coop won two matches for the Irish. Michael Gamble and Dylan Crouch won matches for the Trojans.
Joliet West 44, Andrew 32: At Tinley Park, Peter Dallas, Marcus Godfrey, Jr., Austin Perella, Nijee Harris, Jayden Groner, and Wyatt Schmitt all won by falls for the Tigers in the nonconference dual.
Plainfield North 35, Oswego 25: At Plainfield, the Tigers were victorious in the final match of the SPC dual with the Panthers to win the match.
Boys Bowling
Lincoln-Way East 2,042, Stagg 1,995: At Frankfort, Jonas Przybylinski led the Griffins with a two-game average of 226. Junior Connor Boers chipped in with a two-game average of 207 for East (5-4, 4-3 in the SouthWest Suburban Conference).
Providence 2,659, Leo Catholic 1,761: At Chicago, junior Zach Schwarz rolled a 243 to lead the Celtics.
Girls Bowling
Lincoln-Way East 1,497, Bolingbrook 1,122: At Romeoville, Amanda Martinek rolled a 214 average for the Griffins in the SWSC matchup. Abby Bojan rolled a 189 in her first game, Holly Statton had a 174 in game two and Rachel Overocker, Katie Stewart and Chandler Townsend contributed to the win for East.
Plainfield Central 2,301, Plainfield North 2,048: At Plainfield, Kathleen Schraer had the high-game and total for Central. Her best game of 205 was the only bowler over 200 on the day. Her three-game total of 587 was more than 100 pins greater than the next closest bowler. Ellie Boley led North, scoring 434.