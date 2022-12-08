The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Mekhi Cooper scored 22 points and DJ Strong chipped in with 14 as Bolingbrook knocked off previously unbeaten Waubonsie Valley 72-69 Wednesday night in a nonconference game in Bolingbrook.
The Raiders survived a missed 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have forced overtime. Josh Aniceto and Kyan Berry-Johnson played big roles in the win for Bolingbrook (5-1).
Lincoln-Way West 66, Addison Trail 52: At New Lenox, a balanced scoring attack lifted the Warriors in the nonconference contest. Jacob Bereza led the way with 20 points, and Tyler Gabriel and Nathan Passas added 18 each for West (3-4).
Girls Basketball
Plano 46, Morris 40: At Plano, turnovers in the second half did in Morris in the Interstate 8 Conference game. Landrie Callahan led Morris with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Addison Stacy added 12 points to go with three steals for Morris (6-5, 0-2 Interstate 8).
Dwight 43, Streator 28: At Streator, the Trojans (3-5) led from start to finish paced by 12 points and 11 rebounds from Mikalah Bregin and 11 points and 10 rebounds from Ryan Bean.
Boys Wrestling
Lincoln-Way East 40, Lincoln-Way Central 21: At Frankfort, Noah Ciolkosz, Kaidge Richardson, Kevin Byrne, Connor Koehler, Jackson Zaeske, Zach LaMonto, Ari Zaeske, Caden O’Rourke, and David Wuske had wins for the Griffins in their SouthWest Suburban Conference victory. East improved to 10-0 overall, 3-0 in the SWSC.
Girls Bowling
Lockport 2,041, Andew 1,890: At Mokena, Paige Matiasek had a match-high 246 game and high two-game series of 460 for the Porters. Morgan LiCausi added a 427 series for Lockport.