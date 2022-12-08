Girls basketball: Layla Pierce’s 22 points not enough as Joliet Catholic falls to St. Viator

JOLIET – Layla Pierce is proving to be a “little spark, a little fireball.”
The Joliet Catholic Academy junior point guard scored a game-high 22 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Angels fell to St. Viator 61-49 in the East Suburban Catholic Conference opener for both teams Wednesday night at JCA.
Allia von Schlegell, a sophomore point guard, led the Lions (3-4, 1-0 ESCC) with 19 points.
“They beat us last year, so I really wanted to beat them,” Pierce said. “So I came out super aggressive to start.”
Pierce certainly did that. She had a hustle rebound, one of her six boards on the night, to start the scoring. She followed that up with a steal and layup for a 4-0 lead just 44 seconds into the game. Pierce had eight points in the first quarter.
“She had a season-high 27 points in our win over Rosary,” JCA coach Kaitlyn Williams said of the game on Nov. 19. “She’s had a lot of improvement from last year to this year, and she runs our offense.
“She’s our little spark, our little fireball.”
Pierce’s points helped fuel a high-scoring first quarter, which ended with the Angels (3-6, 0-1) ahead 19-16. There were three ties in the opening quarter, otherwise JCA led the whole way. While that trend continued in the second quarter, the scoring slowed down.
St. Viator took its first lead at 26-25 with 1:57 left in the first half on a layup by von Schlegell. But Allison McCarthy (10 points, 5 rebounds) answered with a layup, and fellow senior guard Elena Czerkies hit a free throw with nine-tenths of a second left to give the Angels a 28-26 halftime lead.
Junior guard Ingrid Troha gave JCA its final lead at 30-29 on a layup 54 seconds into the third quarter. But then the Angels went cold, missing a total of 14 shots in the third quarter. St. Viator responded by going on a 15-0 run. A free throw by Pierce, her first point in over 18 minutes, with 22.1 seconds left in the quarter made the score 44-31 after three.
“Our defensive intensity picked up in the second and third quarters,” St. Viator coach Jason Raymond said. “Our defense fueled our offense. We talked about stopping [Pierce] from penetrating, and we did a nice job of cutting her off in the middle of the game.
“Anytime you travel 60-plus miles and get a win in this conference, it’s a good night.”
Williams thought there were still good things for the Angels, but the third quarter wasn’t one of them.
“They did a good job of pushing their defense in the third quarter,” Williams said. “We did some nice things, but overall we fell short. The third-quarter stretch has been tough for us this season, and we’ve got to continue to work on it.”
With the Angels trailing 53-36 with 5:49 left in the game, Pierce poured in 10 straight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, in just over three minutes to draw them within 53-46 with 3:24 remaining. But junior guard Mia Bergstrom (15 points, 11 rebounds) and Grace Gerdes-Grabowy (12 points, six rebounds) combined for eight straight points before a 3-pointer by Piece in the last minute accounted for the final score.
Freshman forward Symone Holman had nine points and five rebounds for JCA. Sophomore guard Maggie Ratzki scored 11 points for the Lions.
Pierce is confident the Angels can make the adjustments and win games like these the rest of the season.
“They hit a lot of shots, but we never gave up,” Pierce said. “We just have to adjust on defense. Being a point guard, I want to continue to be a floor leader for the team.
“I still have a lot of faith in us as a team.”