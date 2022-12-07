The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, December 6

At Wilmington, Ryder Meets had 20 points and three rebounds Tuesday to lead Wilmington to a 67-59 Illinois Central Eight Conference boys basketball victory over Coal City.
Wilmington’s Cade McCubbin had 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists, and Ryan Nelson added 18 points and 16 rebounds.
Reed-Custer 53, Manteno 50: At Braidwood, Jake McPherson had 21 points during an ICE Conference victory.
Wes Shats scored 12 and Jace Christian added eight.
Lincoln Way East 76, Crete-Monee 48: At Crete, the Griffins won in nonconference action. George Bellevue had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Kyle Olagbegi had 20 points and six rebounds, and Kaiden Ross had 16 points and seven steals.
Sandwich 49, Morris 33: At Morris, Evan Gottlieb led Morris with 30 points during an Interstate 8 Conference victory. Austin Marks added 14 points.
Plainfield North 64, Minooka 48: At Minooka, Donovan Collins scored 17 points to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Streator 65, Peotone 35: At Peotone, Payton Benning led the Bulldogs with 32 points in an ICE Conference victory.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln-Way Central 59, Lincoln-Way East 56: At New Lenox, Gracen Gehrke hit a game-tying 3-pointer to send the SouthWest Suburban Conference game to overtime and eventually to a Tigers victory.
For East, Lana Kerley had 20 points and Hayden Smith had 19.
Lincoln-Way West 47, Lockport 40: At Lockport, Ava Gugliuzza led the Warriors with 20 points during an SWSC victory. Molly Finn added eight points.
Plainfield East 70, Joliet West 55: At Plainfield, Jocelyn Trotter had 19 points, six assists and three steals to lead the Bengals to a Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Nia Wilkerson had 18 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and Anna Jenkins had seven rebounds and three assists.
BOYS WRESTLING
Seneca 64, Wilmington 18: At Wilmington, the Irish won 11 of 14 matches during nonconference action.
Wyatt Coop (106 pounds), Tommy Milton (120), Nate Sprinkel (126), Justin Goslin (132), Nick Grant (138), Nate Othon (145), Ryan Flynn (152), Asher Hamby (160), Collin Wright (170), Chris Peura (195) and Sullivan Feldt (220) each picked up wins.
GIRLS BOWLING
Plainfield North 2,313, Joliet Central 2,234: At Plainfield, the Tigers won in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Andrew 1,846, Lincoln-Way East 1,667: At New Lenox, Amanda Martineck finished with a high score of 392, but the Griffins fell in SWSC action.
Holly Staton bowled a 365, and Chandler Townsend finished with a 329.