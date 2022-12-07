Boys basketball: Devin Tyda turns the tide in Plainfield South’s win over Plainfield Central

PLAINFIELD – It didn’t take long for Devin Tyda to turn a fairly close game at halftime into a rout Tuesday.
The Plainfield South guard scored nine straight points early in the third quarter en route to a game-high 25 and pushed the Cougars’ lead from 31-23 to 40-23. They cruised from there, finishing with a 73-59 win over Southwest Prairie Conference rival Plainfield Central that was only that close because of a furious finish by the Wildcats.
After the Cougars (5-3, 2-1 SPC) turned the ball over a couple of times to start the third and saw Central’s Drey Wisdom score on a baseline jumper, Tyda took over.
He repeatedly got into the lane and either scored or was fouled. On consecutive trips down the floor, he drove for a basket, then was fouled twice, hitting 3 of 4 free throws, before scoring two more baskets.
“I was able to get by my guy and score a lot,” Tyda said. “I am always looking to drive and either hit open shots or dish it off.”
After Cougars teammate Jordan West (12 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocked shots) scored on a putback and Central’s Kameron Garfield hit a 3-pointer, Tyda assisted on a basket by Nolan Gerdich (17 points, 5 rebounds). Timothy Porter then turned a steal into a layup, and suddenly the Cougars led 46-26; they took a 49-30 lead into the fourth.
The relentless South defense took its toll on Central, forcing 28 turnovers. In the fourth quarter, Tyda got a steal and a layup, and scored twice on fast breaks after a steal by a teammate.
“The whole team takes pride in the defense,” Tyda said. “We are always looking for run-out opportunities and to create offense with our defense.”
Central (1-6, 1-2) wouldn’t go away, though – but unfortunately for the WIldcats, the lead was too large for their comeback attempt. They trailed 69-42 before Quinn Krueger hit back-to-back 3-pointers, and Wisdom (team-high 20 points) hit another to pull to within 69-51. After a South basket by David Lyons, Krueger (12 points) hit another 3-pointer and Colin Bailye (13 points, 9 rebounds) followed with a bucket off a steal. West scored for South before Wisdom capped the scoring with another 3-pointer.
“It wasn’t the prettiest win, but we got it done,” South coach Jeff Howard said. “We had some kids that don’t play a lot that we wanted to get some minutes. Overall, our attitude was good tonight, and I was pleased with the effort.
“We are long and the kids are active on the defensive end. We are about 6-3 or 6-4 all the way across, except for our 5-10 scorer [Tyda]. He had a real good game for us tonight.
“This is a tough conference, and we are going to need every victory we can get.”