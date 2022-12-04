The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 3

The Lincoln-Way East boys basketball team served notice that it is a team to be reckoned with this season, defeating Oswego East 57-54 on Saturday. Oswego East was ranked among the top 15 teams in Class 4A entering the game.
Ty Tolliver led the Griffins (4-1) with 21 points, while Kyle Olagbegi scored nine. Brendan Sanders had eight points and five rebounds, while George Bellevue had seven points and seven rebounds.
Lockport 56, Lincoln-Way West 51: Eli Bach and Jacob Bereza each scored 19 points for the Warriors (2-4), while Nathan Passas scored 10.
Wrestling
Plainfield North Dual Team Tournament: Lincoln-Way East went 5-0 on the day and finished with a win over Glenbard North to capture the title. Kaidge Richardson, Tyson Zvonar, Jackson Zaeske, Connor Koehler, Zach LaMonto and Ari Zaeske all went undefeated for the Griffins.
Seneca Invitational: Seneca finished second to Clifton Central at the 19-team event. The Irish finished with 205 points, trailing the winning total of 211.5. Asher Hamby (160) and Chris Peura (195) won titles for Seneca, while teammates Ethan Othon (113), Nick Grant (132), and Colin Wright (170) all finished second.
Neuqua Valley Scuffle: Bolingbrook finished fourth in the 12-team event. Aaron Camacho took first at 132 for the Raiders, while Jared Craig (120) and Eimiliano Gil Lane (182) finished second.
Girls Basketball
Lockport 45, Minooka 26: The Porters (2-5) raced out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back. Alaina Peetz and Kaya Osinski each scored 10 points in the victory.
Lincoln-Way West 54, Crete-Monee 21: Ava Gugluizza led the Warriors (7-0) with 22 points. Caroline Smith had 13 points, and Molly Finn chipped in with 12.
Ottawa 50, Morris 22: Makenna Boyle led Morris with seven points, while Brooklyn Lind added six.
Girls Bowling
Joliet West Baker Tournament: Lincoln-Way East finished third as Amanda Martinek was named to the all-tournament team.