The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, November 29

At Yorkville, after being down 11 points at half, the Plainfield North girls basketball team came back for a 56-54 win over Yorkville in Southwest Prairie conference action.
Lexi Salazar led the Tigers with 27 points.
Plainfield East 64, Joliet Central 41: At Plainfield, Lexi Sepulveda had 26 points and five steals to lead the Bengals to a Southwest Prairie conference victory.
Jocelyn Trotter had 17 points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists.
Seneca 40, Reed-Custer 20: At Seneca, Kennedy Hartwig had 16 points to lead the Irish to a nonconference victory.
Faith Baker added nine points to the scoring.
For the Comets, Brooklyn Harding led with six points.
Lincoln-Way West 40, Downers Grove North 38: At New Lenox, Ava Gugliuzza had 21 points to lead the Warriors to a nonconference victory.
Reagan Seivert added seven points.
Lincoln-Way East 60, Richards 24: At New Lenox, the Griffins won in nonconference action.
Hayven Smith led with 18 points.
Plainfield South 59, Romeoville 51: At Plainfield, the Cougars won in Southwest Prairie conference action.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Prairie Central 74, Dwight 53: At Dwight, Wyatt Thompson had 20 points for the Trojans in a nonconference loss.
Connor Telford had 19 and Jack Duffy and Will Trainor combined to add eight.
Bishop McNamara 55, Peotone 40: At Peotone, the Blue Devils battled but fell in nonconference action.
Jaxon Provost led the Irish with 27 points.
Lucas Gesswein had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Peotone, while Miles Heflin had nine points.
Joliet Catholic 54, Aurora Central Catholic 39: At Aurora, Drew Wills had 16 points to lead the Hilltoppers to a nonconference victory.
Tyler Surin added 11 points.
Yorkville 66, Plainfield North 51: At Yorkville, the Tigers fell in Southwest Prairie conference action.
Evan Czarnik had 22 points and Jeffrey Fleming had 12.
GIRLS BOWLING
Oswego East 2308, Joliet Central 2002: At Oswego, Maya Santeliz finished with a score of 427 to lead the Wolves to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Grace Egan threw a final score of 455, Genesis Matute threw a 433 and Alexa Keith threw a 403.
Lexi Cerrillo threw a 427 for the Tigers.