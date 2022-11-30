Boys basketball: Seneca uses stingy defense to beat Morris and remain undefeated

MORRIS – Strong defense, good rebounding and transition baskets were a winning formula for Seneca on Monday night in a 64-37 win at Morris.
The Fighting Irish (5-0) forced nine turnovers in the first quarter and 24 for the game. Sophomore guard Paxton Giertz took advantage of many of those turnovers and turned them into baskets at the other end as he finished with a game-high 22 points.
“It starts with our defense,” Giertz said. “We got a lot of turnovers. We want to try to get turnovers and get out in transition. That’s how I got going tonight.
“At the beginning of the year, we thought that we could win game with our defense, but we didn’t think we’d be putting up the amount of points we’ve been scoring. Good offensive and defensive rebounding really has been big for us, too.”
The game was tied at 3 early after a 3-pointer by Seneca’s Braden Ellis (18 points) and a free throw and a basket by Morris’ Gage Phillips (6 points, 6 rebounds). Giertz then took over, scoring in the lane, then turning two straight steals into layups for a 9-3 Irish lead that they never relinquished. Morris’ Jonah Williams (2 points, 4 rebounds) stopped the run with a free throw, but Ellis hit his second 3-pointer of the quarter and Calvin Maierhofer added a basket to give the Irish a 14-4 lead after one quarter.
“We did a good job with our zones” Seneca coach Russ Witte said. “We play more than one zone, but we don’t sit back in them. We want to dictate the tempo with our defense, and we were able to do that tonight.
“The game hit a bit of a lull in the middle. Any time you come to Morris, you know it’s going to be a dogfight. Last year in this game, we came in undefeated, too, but we laid the proverbial egg and got beat. For us to be 5-0 at this point, we’re very happy, but we know we can still improve.”
Seneca opened the second quarter by scoring 10 straight points, including three more baskets by Giertz, before Morris’ Ashton Yard scored with 4:15 to play to make it 24-6. The teams traded baskets the rest of the quarter and the Irish took a 32-14 lead into halftime.
The Irish increased the lead to 36-14 by scoring the first two buckets of the second half before Morris’ Jack Wheeler (7 points, 6 rebounds) hit a 3-pointer. Seneca then got baskets from Maierhofer (10 points) and Ellis before Giertz hit a 3-pointer for a 43-17 lead. Morris’ Caston Norris (5 points) made three free throws before teammate Caleb Stage scored to make it 43-22. Seneca got baskets from Donimic Traina and Maierhofer and Morris got one by Norris and the Irish took a 47-24 lead into the fourth.
“We are young, we are inexperienced and we are athletically behind a lot of teams basketball-wise,” Morris coach Joe Blumberg said. “With the schedule picking up, we are going to have to try and improve every day.
“We hope we have some guys that will invest in that. We need some of the young guys to dedicate themselves to continue to learn and improve.”