The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, November 28

At Grant Park, Addi Fair scored 22 points to lead the Gardner-South Wilmington Panthers to a 44-29 River Valley Conference girls basketball victory over Grant Park on Monday.
Grace Olsen added nine points.
Seneca 36, Putnam County 27: At Granville Township, Faith Baker led Seneca with 12 points during a nonconference victory.
Kennedy Hartwig had nine points and Tessa Krull added eight.
Peotone 63, Coal City 25: At Coal City, Mady Kiblekis scored 17 points to lead the Blue Devils to an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Jenna Hunter had 16 points and Madi Schroeder added 12.
Herscher 40, Reed-Custer 27: At Herscher, Kaylee Tribble led with 10 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, but the Comets fell in ICE action.
Brooklyn Harding, Gwen Stewart and Maddie Keenan each had four points.
Newark 44, Morris 34: At Morris, Landrie Callahan had 13 points and 15 rebounds, but Morris lost in nonconference action.
Addison Stacy added eight points.
BOYS BOWLING
Oswego East 3,180, Plainfield North 2,493: At Oswego, the Tigers dropped a Southwest Prairie Conference dual meet.
GIRLS BOWLING
Lockport 3,052, Joliet West 2,781: At Lockport, Morgan LiCausi led the Porters with a 675 series during a nonconference victory.
LiCausi rolled games of 206, 244 and 225. Cassie Kontos had games of 242, 191 and 203 for a 636 series.
Lincoln-Way East 2,526, Chicago Christian 1,467: At New Lenox, Amanda Martineck had a 553 series to lead the Griffins to a nonconference win.
Martineck had a high game of 212 in the match. Holly Staton had a series of 513 and a high game of 194. Rachel Overocker finished with a 496 and a high game of 186.