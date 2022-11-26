The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, November 25, 2022

Bolingbrook’s Mekhi Cooper erupted for 28 points and DJ Strong added 11 more to lift the Raiders to a 75-51 rout of Thornton at the Decatur Turkey Tournament Friday night.
Josh Aniceto added 11 points and Keon Alexander chipped in with nine points, nine rebounds and six blocks for the 2-0 Raiders.
Lincoln-Way Central 62, St. Francis De Sales 46: At Chicago Heights, the Knights picked up their first win of the season thanks to a 16-point effort from Jack Barrett and an 11-point game from Ben McLaughlin. Ethan Vrabec added 10 for Central (1-3).
Sandburg 59, Lincoln-Way West 50: At Oak Lawn, Jacob Bereza netted 21 points to lead all scorers in the game for West (1-3) at the Spartan-Ram Classic.
Lanier (Ga.) 82, Joliet West 74: At Washington, Michigan State-recruit Jeremy Fears poured in 24 points while dishing out eight assists as the Tigers suffered their first loss of the season to nationally-ranked Lanier. Jeremiah Fears added 17 points and five assists for West (2-1).
Plainfield East 55, South Elgin 40: At St. Charles, James Jones scored 12 points and Andrew Soenksen added 11 points and 11 boards for the Bengals at the Ron Johnson Classic.
Morris 55, Coal City 50: At Coal City, gage Phillips scored a season-best 24 points to lift Morris to its first win of the season. Jack Wheeler added 10 points and five boards for Morris (1-2).
Seneca 70, Mendota 42: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish moved into Saturday’s title game behind a 28-point performance from Paxton Giertz. Calvin Maierhofer added 14 and Lane Provance 13 for Seneca (2-0), which will face Newark for the title.
Plainfield North 55, Wheaton Academy 44: At Wheaton, Demir Ahiru led the way for the Tigers with 23 points as North improved to 2-1. Evan Czarnik added 13 points and Jeffrey Fleming 10 for North.
Nazareth Academy 45, Plainfield South 43: At Palos Hills, South fell at the Stagg Tournament.
Girls Basketball
Romeoville 55, Oswego 27: At Aurora, at the War-Hawk Tournament at West Aurora, the Spartans improved to 2-1 on the season. Romeoville will take on Waubonsie Valley at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
Boys Wrestling
Moore/Prettyman Invitational: At Barrington, Joliet West advanced three wrestlers into the semifinals of the 31st annual Moore/Prettyman Invitational. Carson Weber (126), Austin Perecca (145), and Wyatt Schmidt (285) will all wrestle for the Tigers on Saturday. Matthew Janiak (195) will wrestle for Plainfield South.