Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, November 25, 2022

Bolingbrook rolls at Decatur Tournament behind 28 points from Mekhi Cooper

By Shaw Local News Network

Bolingbrook’s Mekhi Cooper erupted for 28 points and DJ Strong added 11 more to lift the Raiders to a 75-51 rout of Thornton at the Decatur Turkey Tournament Friday night.

Josh Aniceto added 11 points and Keon Alexander chipped in with nine points, nine rebounds and six blocks for the 2-0 Raiders.

Lincoln-Way Central 62, St. Francis De Sales 46: At Chicago Heights, the Knights picked up their first win of the season thanks to a 16-point effort from Jack Barrett and an 11-point game from Ben McLaughlin. Ethan Vrabec added 10 for Central (1-3).

Sandburg 59, Lincoln-Way West 50: At Oak Lawn, Jacob Bereza netted 21 points to lead all scorers in the game for West (1-3) at the Spartan-Ram Classic.

Lanier (Ga.) 82, Joliet West 74: At Washington, Michigan State-recruit Jeremy Fears poured in 24 points while dishing out eight assists as the Tigers suffered their first loss of the season to nationally-ranked Lanier. Jeremiah Fears added 17 points and five assists for West (2-1).

Plainfield East 55, South Elgin 40: At St. Charles, James Jones scored 12 points and Andrew Soenksen added 11 points and 11 boards for the Bengals at the Ron Johnson Classic.

Morris 55, Coal City 50: At Coal City, gage Phillips scored a season-best 24 points to lift Morris to its first win of the season. Jack Wheeler added 10 points and five boards for Morris (1-2).

Seneca 70, Mendota 42: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish moved into Saturday’s title game behind a 28-point performance from Paxton Giertz. Calvin Maierhofer added 14 and Lane Provance 13 for Seneca (2-0), which will face Newark for the title.

Plainfield North 55, Wheaton Academy 44: At Wheaton, Demir Ahiru led the way for the Tigers with 23 points as North improved to 2-1. Evan Czarnik added 13 points and Jeffrey Fleming 10 for North.

Nazareth Academy 45, Plainfield South 43: At Palos Hills, South fell at the Stagg Tournament.

Girls Basketball

Romeoville 55, Oswego 27: At Aurora, at the War-Hawk Tournament at West Aurora, the Spartans improved to 2-1 on the season. Romeoville will take on Waubonsie Valley at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Boys Wrestling

Moore/Prettyman Invitational: At Barrington, Joliet West advanced three wrestlers into the semifinals of the 31st annual Moore/Prettyman Invitational. Carson Weber (126), Austin Perecca (145), and Wyatt Schmidt (285) will all wrestle for the Tigers on Saturday. Matthew Janiak (195) will wrestle for Plainfield South.

