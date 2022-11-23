The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, November 22

At Dwight, Wyatt Thompson had 22 points to lead the Dwight Trojans to a Route 17 Classic tournament boys basketball victory over Grant Park, 66-45.
Dawson Carr had 13 points, Conner Telford had 10, and Luke Gallet added nine.
Seneca 88, Somonauk 43: At Seneca, Paxton Giertz had 30 points to lead the Fighting Irish to a victory at the Seneca Turkey Tournament.
Calvin Maierhofer had 18 points, and Braden Ellis had 14.
Gardner-South Wilmington 50, Morris 43: At Coal City, Cale Halph had 20 points and four rebounds to lead the Panthers to a Coal City Tournament victory.
Gabe McHugh had 14 points, six rebounds and three steals, and Bennett Grant had nine points and three rebounds.
Hillcrest 62, Lincoln-Way Central 46: At Bloom, Jack Barrett scored 21 points, but the Knights fell at the Chicago Heights Classic Tournament.
Ethan Vrabec had eight points, Ben McLaughlin had seven, Korey Cagnolotti had four, and Braden Meyer had three.
Oak Lawn 74, Lincoln-Way West 50: At Oak Lawn, the Warriors fell during a Spartan-Ram Classic tournament game.
Eli Bach and Danny Reniguntaia each had 12 points, and Jacob Bereza added 10.
Beecher 59, Peotone 39: At Manteno/IC Prep Tournament, the Devils battled but fell.
Miles Heflin had 14 points, and Lucas Gesswein added 10.
Agricultural Science 52, Coal City 31: At Coal City, the Coalers battled but lost at the Coal City Tournament.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Morris 54, Flanagan Cornell 32: At Flanagan, Landrie Callahan led with 19 points during a nonconference victory.
Makenna Boyle had 17 points, and Moriah Mayberry added seven.
Willowbrook 37, Lockport 32: At Willowbrook, the Porters fell short at the Willowbrook Invitational.
BOYS BOWLING
Lockport 3264, Joliet West 2950: At Lockport, Jason Laba led the Porters with a score of 698 through three games during a nonconference victory.
Laba threw a 299, leaving the 7 pin on. Ross Karraker finished with 673 and a high game of 268, Talaski threw 253, Ryan Muhr threw 259, and Nathaniel Arient threw 277.