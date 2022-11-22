The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

From the football field to the basketball court - Plainfield North senior Demir Ashiru made the transition look easy in the Tigers season opener at the Wheaton Academy Tournament. Ashiru scored 20 to lead the Tigers to a 63-58 win in overtime over Oak Park-River Forest. Drew Cznarik added 14 points and teammate Donovan Collins 10 for Plainfield.
Boys Basketball
Argo 49, Plainfield South 48: At Palos Hills, a last second three-pointer sent the Cougars to defeat in their first game of the season at the John McBride Thanksgiving Classic at Stagg.
Romeoville 83, Plainfield Central 55: At Joliet, the Spartans built a 17-point halftime advantage and never looked back to win their season opener over the Wildcats at the WJOL Tournament.
St. Laurence 77, Lincoln-Way West 59: At Oak Lawn, West fell behind 34-17 against the Vikings in the first half and couldn’t recover in the season opener for both teams. Eli Bach led the Warriors with 22 points.
Peotone 49, IC Catholic Prep 46 (OT): At Manteno, the Blue Devils outscored the Knights 8-5 in the extra session to pick up a win in the season opener.
Hillcrest 62, Lincoln-Way West 46: At Chicago Heights, Jack Barrett scored 21 points to lead the Warriors at the Chicago Heights Classic at Bloom Township.
Chicago AG Science 67, Morris 42: At Coal City, nine of the 11 members of the Morris roster saw their first varsity action in Mondays season opener. Caleb Stage and Jack Wheeler paced Morris.
Dwight 65, Earlville 53: At Momence, Wyatt Thompson was just about all the offense the Trojans needed in the season opening win at the Route 17 Classic. Thompson tossed in 34 points to lead all scorers. Connor Telford added 10 for the Trojans.
Girls Basketball
Peotone 55, Bradley-Bourbonnais 23: At Beecher, it’s a perfect 5-0 start to the season for the Lady Blue Devils after running by the Boilermakers at the Beecher Lady Cat Classic. Marissa Velasco and Jenna Hunter scored 16 points each for Peotone.
Seneca 43, Midland 27: At Midland, Kennedy Hartwig and Faith Baker score 12 points each to lead the Lady Irish to a conference opening win. Seneca improved to 3-2, 1-0 in the conference.
Reed-Custer 41, Gardner South Wilmington 37: At Kaylee Tribble led all scorers with 14 points as the Comers improved to 3-2 on the season. Addi Fair led GSW (0-5) with 13 points.